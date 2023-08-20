The surprise royal who also attended the World Cup and went unnoticed

Queen Letizia of Spain and her daughter Infanta Sofia attended the World Cup final between England and Spain on Sunday, but they weren't the only royals in attendance.

Although neither Prince William nor his father, King Charles, made the trip to Australia, Count Nikolai of Monpezat was in Sydney for the match.

The Danish royal, who is the son of Prince Joachim of Denmark and his ex-wife, Alexandra Manley, is currently studying at university in Sydney, alongside his girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup.

The pair took to their Instagram Stories before the match, each sharing pictures of the pyrotechnics that were set off prior to Spain's 1-0 victory over the Lionesses.

Benedikte also posted an image from outside the stadium, which showed the word "SYDNEY" in lights, below an illuminated image of a football.

© Getty Count Nikolai with his family

The couple appear to be enjoying their time in Australia, where Nikolai is spending a semester studying at Sydney's University of Technology as part of an exchange programme.

His move comes less than a year after his grandmother, Queen Margrethe, stripped HRH titles from Nikolai and his siblings. The monarch made the decision in order to slim down the royal family, in an attempt to ensure its survival.

It directly impacted the children born to her second son, Prince Joachim: Nikolai and Felix, 21 – who he shares with Alexandra – and Henrik, 14, and Athena, 11, his children with his second wife, Princess Marie.

Since 1 January this year, they are no longer known as His or Her Royal Highness or Prince or Princess and are now styled Count or Countess of Monpezat.

Nikolai shared his photo from the World Cup to Instagram

The decision caused great upset when it was announced, with Prince Joachim, Princess Marie, Alexandra, and Nikolai all speaking publicly of their disappointment.

In a wide-ranging interview with Danish broadsheet Weekendavisen's editor-in-chief, Martin Krasnik, earlier this year, the Queen revealed her motives for taking the titles as she spoke about the future of the monarchy.

© Instagram Nikolai's girlfriend Benedikte's photo from the football stadium

Sharing her confidence in Crown Prince Frederik's ability to lead the country when his time comes, she said: "When I let go of the reins, he's there. I am a link in a very long chain that continues, and I believe that he will probably find that out".

Of her decision to remove her grandchildren's titles, the Queen was adamant that it had to be done – and that she had to be the one to do it. "For me, it has been important that it should not be Frederik's lot to make such a decision. It was better that it was me," she confided.



© Getty Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia of Spain applaud the Spanish team

At the time she announced her decision, Margrethe said her intention was to "create the framework" for the four grandchildren "to be able to shape their own lives, without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark involves".

© Getty The monarch celebrating her 83th birthday earlier this year

The decision was long-considered and "in line with similar adjustments" by other royal houses, Margrethe said, a nod to countries such as Sweden and the Netherlands where royals lower down the line of succession have also lost their titles.