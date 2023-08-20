Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The surprise royal who also attended the World Cup and went unnoticed
One of Danish monarch Queen Margrethe's grandsons was in attendance

Queen Margrethe of Denmark waving with her grandchildren on April 16, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark
Diane Shipley
Diane ShipleySenior Online Writer

Queen Letizia of Spain and her daughter Infanta Sofia attended the World Cup final between England and Spain on Sunday, but they weren't the only royals in attendance. 

Although neither Prince William nor his father, King Charles, made the trip to Australia, Count Nikolai of Monpezat was in Sydney for the match.

The Danish royal, who is the son of Prince Joachim of Denmark and his ex-wife, Alexandra Manley, is currently studying at university in Sydney, alongside his girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup. 

The pair took to their Instagram Stories before the match, each sharing pictures of the pyrotechnics that were set off prior to Spain's 1-0 victory over the Lionesses. 

Benedikte also posted an image from outside the stadium, which showed the word "SYDNEY" in lights, below an illuminated image of a football. 

Prince Joachim of Denmark, Princess Marie of Denmark, Count Nikolai of Denmark, Count Felix of Denmark, Count Henrik of Denmark and Countess Athena of Denmark at the balcony of Amalienborg Palace© Getty
Count Nikolai with his family

The couple appear to be enjoying their time in Australia, where Nikolai is spending a semester studying at Sydney's University of Technology as part of an exchange programme. 

His move comes less than a year after his grandmother, Queen Margrethe, stripped HRH titles from Nikolai and his siblings. The monarch made the decision in order to slim down the royal family, in an attempt to ensure its survival. 

It directly impacted the children born to her second son, Prince Joachim: Nikolai and Felix, 21 – who he shares with Alexandra – and Henrik, 14, and Athena, 11, his children with his second wife, Princess Marie. 

Since 1 January this year, they are no longer known as His or Her Royal Highness or Prince or Princess and are now styled Count or Countess of Monpezat.

Count Nikolai of Monpezat's photo of World Cup pyrotechnics
Nikolai shared his photo from the World Cup to Instagram

The decision caused great upset when it was announced, with Prince Joachim, Princess Marie, Alexandra, and Nikolai all speaking publicly of their disappointment.

In a wide-ranging interview with Danish broadsheet Weekendavisen's editor-in-chief, Martin Krasnik, earlier this year, the Queen revealed her motives for taking the titles as she spoke about the future of the monarchy.

Benedikte Thoustrup's photo of SYDNEY in lights© Instagram
Nikolai's girlfriend Benedikte's photo from the football stadium

Sharing her confidence in Crown Prince Frederik's ability to lead the country when his time comes, she said: "When I let go of the reins, he's there. I am a link in a very long chain that continues, and I believe that he will probably find that out".

Of her decision to remove her grandchildren's titles, the Queen was adamant that it had to be done – and that she had to be the one to do it. "For me, it has been important that it should not be Frederik's lot to make such a decision. It was better that it was me," she confided.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Sofia of Spain applaud team Spain following the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final match between Spain and England in Sydney, Australia© Getty
Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia of Spain applaud the Spanish team

At the time she announced her decision, Margrethe said her intention was to "create the framework" for the four grandchildren "to be able to shape their own lives, without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark involves". 

Prince Vincent of Denmark, Princess Isabella of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Joachim of Denmark and other members of the royal family are seen at the balcony of Amalienborg Palace at the 83th birthday of th© Getty
The monarch celebrating her 83th birthday earlier this year

The decision was long-considered and "in line with similar adjustments" by other royal houses, Margrethe said, a nod to countries such as Sweden and the Netherlands where royals lower down the line of succession have also lost their titles.

