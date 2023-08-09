Jonnie Irwin reveals major change at family home with wife and three kids

Jonnie Irwin has been keeping his fans updated on his home renovations in Newcastle after vowing to get the home sorted for his family amid his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The A Place in the Sun star lives with his wife Jessica and their three sons, Rex, four, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two. Next to his latest Instagram video, the TV presenter explained: "A couple of days late posting this but I promised to be honest with my posts about this renovation – warts n all."

Wrapped up warm in a blue teddy zip-up jumper and a matching beanie, he stood outside his home as the front of the house began its transformation. He showed off a brown brick home with a porch at the front door and a garage attached to the left of the property underneath a white-panelled extension.

© Instagram Jonnie has been renovating his property

Detailing his plans to change the layout of his family home, Jonnie explained: "As you can see, it's not the prettiest of houses," before adding they want to "put some different design windows in" and "rip down that porch and move the doorway to the centre of the house."

© Instagram Jonnie showed off his stunning new living room

He added: "Doing so brings a big room in the middle of the house which is kind of just a walkthrough room. That makes an entrance hall, which I think will be better to live in and better for the look of the house… Early days but pretty exciting."

Jonnie has also shown off the interior changes he's made since moving in, including a "hotel feel en suite" in salmon, black and grey colours with underfloor heating.

© Instagram The presenter showed off his salmon en-suite

He also added a new log burner and built-in cabinets to his living room, which is decorated with green walls, a large cream corner sofa and a wall-mounted TV.

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin 'so stoked' with his living room transformation

"They are putting in that, and I am so stoked! I love a fire. The cabinets are made. Bit of decorating to be done but this room is really taking shape," he told fans at the time.

Jonnie and his family previously lived in Hertfordshire, but he explained the reason for their relocation during an interview with HELLO! in 2020.

© Instagram The doting dad lives in Newcastle with his wife and three kids

"Maybe it was part of a very intelligent masterplan. The idea was to extend our family home, so we got planning permission. So we moved single-handedly in lockdown. I filled the van up and we came here, and just got bedded into the house before the twins were born," he said.

"Since being up here we realise how great it is to have family and friends close by. They’ve all waded in and helped and never made it feel like they were doing us a favour," Jonnie added.

