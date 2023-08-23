Eamonn Holmes sparks reaction with photo of rarely seen granddaughter

Former ITV presenter Eamonn Holmes sparked a sweet fan reaction on Tuesday when he shared a wholesome family photo.
Taking to Instagram, the 63-year-old presenter posted a charming picture of his eldest son Declan, 34, posing alongside his granddaughter, Emilia, two.
The duo looked so sweet in the snap as they posed for Eamonn whilst clutching beautiful sunflowers – a touching gift for the beloved presenter.
Declan looked stylish in a comfortable zip-up hoodie and a pair of dark jeans, while Emilia melted hearts in a lovely pinafore denim dress and a white T-shirt complete with gorgeous puff sleeves.
The tiny tot had her brunette locks styled in two small bunches on the top of her head – too cute.
"My sun [sun emoji] and my flower [sunflower emoji] Declan & Emilia with a present for Pappa," Eamonn noted in his caption.
Declan is Eamonn's eldest child with his ex-wife Gabriella, alongside Rebecca, 32, and Niall, 30. The presenter and his wife Ruth Langsford, meanwhile, share a son, Jack, 21.
Fans and friends were quick to comment on Eamonn's post, with one writing: "Your lovely little granddaughter is growing up so fast," while another chimed in: "Happy Days [red hearts] a precious photo, makes total sense Grandpa is proud as punch."
A third remarked: "Gorgeous picture so cute and so precious. The image of her papa," and a fourth sweetly added: "How lovely, gorgeous photo of your son and granddaughter, she is growing up so quickly, you must love her very much."
Eamonn's family update comes after his wife Ruth shared a glimpse inside their married life at home.
During an appearance on Loose Women, the 63-year-old star spoke about Eamonn's particularly annoying habit which leaves her raging.
"I get the kitchen bit – Eamonn leaves yoghurt lids wet side-up," she shared. "So, I leave it, but three hours later it's still there."
Co-host Coleen Nolan then quipped: "Oh, so what?" To which, Ruth replied: "So somebody said, 'Just leave it,' and I have done before. I have days where I am like, 'I'm going to leave that, I'm going to leave that.' Sometimes I am scratching like this thinking, 'Ah, it's still there.'"
She went on to say: "I can't, and he knows I can't. He would not even notice it because he's kind of just left it there. But it's funny as it depends on what mood I am in and where we are at in that part of our relationship that day.
"So sometimes I rage, and I go, 'Who said this? I am not in the mood to clean up after you!' If I am in a really happy mood I go, 'Oh, what's he like? Honestly, what's he like that Eamonn?'"
Eamonn and Ruth tied the knot on 26 June 2010 after a 13-year relationship. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about their big day, Eamonn gushed: "Ruth and I have always known we're good together and she knows I love her more today than ever."