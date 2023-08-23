Eamonn Holmes sparks reaction with photo of rarely seen granddaughter

The former This Morning host is married to Ruth Langsford

Former ITV presenter Eamonn Holmes sparked a sweet fan reaction on Tuesday when he shared a wholesome family photo.

Taking to Instagram, the 63-year-old presenter posted a charming picture of his eldest son Declan, 34, posing alongside his granddaughter, Emilia, two.

© Instagram Eamonn shared the sweetest family photo

The duo looked so sweet in the snap as they posed for Eamonn whilst clutching beautiful sunflowers – a touching gift for the beloved presenter.

Declan looked stylish in a comfortable zip-up hoodie and a pair of dark jeans, while Emilia melted hearts in a lovely pinafore denim dress and a white T-shirt complete with gorgeous puff sleeves.

The tiny tot had her brunette locks styled in two small bunches on the top of her head – too cute.

"My sun [sun emoji] and my flower [sunflower emoji] Declan & Emilia with a present for Pappa," Eamonn noted in his caption.

Declan is Eamonn's eldest child with his ex-wife Gabriella, alongside Rebecca, 32, and Niall, 30. The presenter and his wife Ruth Langsford, meanwhile, share a son, Jack, 21.

© Getty Eamonn with his wife Ruth and his son Jack and daughter Rebecca

Fans and friends were quick to comment on Eamonn's post, with one writing: "Your lovely little granddaughter is growing up so fast," while another chimed in: "Happy Days [red hearts] a precious photo, makes total sense Grandpa is proud as punch."

A third remarked: "Gorgeous picture so cute and so precious. The image of her papa," and a fourth sweetly added: "How lovely, gorgeous photo of your son and granddaughter, she is growing up so quickly, you must love her very much."

© Getty Eamonn and Ruth used to present This Morning

Eamonn's family update comes after his wife Ruth shared a glimpse inside their married life at home.

During an appearance on Loose Women, the 63-year-old star spoke about Eamonn's particularly annoying habit which leaves her raging.

© Getty Ruth and Eamonn wed in 2010

"I get the kitchen bit – Eamonn leaves yoghurt lids wet side-up," she shared. "So, I leave it, but three hours later it's still there."

Co-host Coleen Nolan then quipped: "Oh, so what?" To which, Ruth replied: "So somebody said, 'Just leave it,' and I have done before. I have days where I am like, 'I'm going to leave that, I'm going to leave that.' Sometimes I am scratching like this thinking, 'Ah, it's still there.'"

WATCH: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' love story

She went on to say: "I can't, and he knows I can't. He would not even notice it because he's kind of just left it there. But it's funny as it depends on what mood I am in and where we are at in that part of our relationship that day.

"So sometimes I rage, and I go, 'Who said this? I am not in the mood to clean up after you!' If I am in a really happy mood I go, 'Oh, what's he like? Honestly, what's he like that Eamonn?'"

Eamonn and Ruth tied the knot on 26 June 2010 after a 13-year relationship. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about their big day, Eamonn gushed: "Ruth and I have always known we're good together and she knows I love her more today than ever."