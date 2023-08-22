Nicole Kidman's surprising confession about relationship with Keith Urban in her own words

The Big Little Lies star has been married to her country singer husband since 2006

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are couple goals - quite literally - thanks to their incredible love story.

But things didn't start out as smoothly between the pair as you might think, as the Big Little Lies actress previously confessed.

Nicole - who married the love of her life in 2006 - told Ellen DeGeneres back in 2017 that after giving Keith her number, he didn't call her for months, leading to her assumption that he wasn't interested in her.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's love story in the singer's own words

"I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me. It's true! He didn’t call me for four months," she explained. Keith had his own take on the story, telling talk show Interview in 2018 that he had been thinking long and hard about what to say if he called Nicole, as he wasn't in a great place in his life back then.

© Getty Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married since 2006

"Somebody had given me her number, and I had it in my pocket for a while," he said.

"I kept looking at it thinking, 'If I call this number, she's going to answer. I don't know what [to] say.' I wasn't in a very healthy place in my life … I'd never have thought she'd see anything in a guy like me.

© Getty Nicole and Keith are doting parents to two daughters

"But, at some point, I plucked up the courage to [dial] those numbers and she answered, and we started talking. And we talked and talked and talked and talked, and it was effortless."

MORE: Nicole Kidman throws support behind Keith Urban as he makes huge announcement about career

The pair had met at the G'Day USA Gala in 2005, which is an event honoring Australians in Los Angeles. What's more, they were so loved up the following year, that they got engaged.

© Getty Images The celebrity couple are incredibly supportive of one another

The Hollywood star announced their engagement in May 2006 while hosting the 30th Anniversary gala for the organization UNIFEM, the United Nations Development Fund for Women.

MORE: Keith Urban makes big announcement in personal message – and it's major

MORE: Keith Urban celebrates 'extraordinary' wife Nicole Kidman

"He's actually my fiancé. I wouldn't be bringing my boyfriend, she told reporters on the night. The supportive couple - who went on to welcome two daughters - Sunday, now 15, and Faith, now 12 - are known to share their workload between them so that one of them is always around for their children at home.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are just as in love today as they were when they first met

When they do end up going on the road for a long period of time, they join each other as a family too. While they are protective of their daughters' privacy,

MORE: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and daughters look to bittersweet reunion as end of an era looms



Sunday and Faith have shown interest in following their moms' footsteps in the acting industry, having appeared in a number of her projects as extras, including The Undoing and Big Little Lies.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.