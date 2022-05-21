Eamonn Holmes stuns fans with rare photo of lookalike son

Eamonn Holmes was out with his youngest son, Jack, on Saturday as they headed to a charity football match between Liverpool Legends and Manchester United Legends.

And although the match didn't go their way, with Liverpool triumphing 3-1, the father and son duo were still pictured beaming in the grounds of Old Trafford. The lookalike pair almost twinned with their outfits, as they headed out in a pair of suits, with the only difference being Eamonn wearing a stripy tie, while his son opted for a solid-red one.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes shares amazing family news

"Even on a Bad Day it's a good day out," Eamonn wrote. "With Baby Son at Football. Father/Son bonding."

But despite their disappointment, there is still hope for the pair as the charity match was only the first of two, with the next leg due to take place in Anfield.

The matches, which feature legendary players from the teams' previous rosters, are being played in order to raise money for the Manchester United Foundation, which aims to "engage and inspire young people to build a better life for themselves and unite the communities in which they live".

The pair had a day out together

Eamonn's fans loved the glimpse into his family life, as one said: "You're one true family man. It's beautiful to see your posts."

A second added: "Enjoy Eamonn, special memories, enjoy your sweets," while a third shared: "Treasure those days. Kids grow up so fast."

Meanwhile, a fourth sweetly posted: "Awww what a precious picture. Ruth's pride and joy right there - you two men. The most important men in her life."

Eamonn is one doting grandfather

Earlier this week, Eamonn melted the hearts of his 756k followers when he shared a photo of his granddaughter, Emilia.

He looked every inch the doting grandfather as he sat hugging his beaming granddaughter. The Irish presenter became a grandfather for the first time back in July after his son, Declan, welcomed Emilia with his wife Jenny.

Fans rushed to the comments to swoon over the photo with one writing: "She's the spit of her Papa." Another added: "Wow the resemblance is uncanny, beautiful…x."

The post even garnered the attention of fellow celebrities, with Vanessa Feltz commenting: "She is glorious and you're not so bad yourself!" GMB's Richard Arnold chimed in, adding: "Unfettered JOY."

