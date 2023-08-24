Amanda Holden is the ultimate goddess in sultry mini-dress

The BGT judge is headed for a very different new venture…

Amanda Holden proved she has the Midas touch when it comes to her sartorial displays and on Wednesday she set hearts racing in a tiny gold mini dress.

The Britain's Got Talent judge was every inch a bombshell posing in the dazzling piece for an advert for her brand new Sky TV show, Sex: A Bonkers History. The stunning gown was a one-shoulder style, featuring one long sleeve.

The fabulous garment also featured a daring cut-out under her chest. She paired the figure-hugging number with a pair of matching strappy gold heels, and subtly accessorised with a pair of beautiful gold earrings.

As usual, her golden locks looked completely flawless and was styled in soft bombshell waves. Her camera-ready makeup look was nothing short of perfection and was comprised of fluttery false lashes, smokey black eyeliner, warm bronzer, and nude lipgloss.

© Peter Byrne - PA Images Amanda is a judge on Britain's Got Talent

In the poster for the new programme, Amanda oozed confidence as she sat around a group of historical characters. The star was positioned lying on one side with her legs on full display showing off her immaculate tan.

Alongside the post, were the words: "From Ancient Egypt, where the first contraceptive was created, to the swinging craze of the 1970s, sex has shaped civilizations across the ages and this September, you'll see just how. #SexABonkersHistory with Amanda Holden starts Monday 18th September at 9pm!"

According to the Sky History website, the new show will see Amanda joined by historian Dan Jones, "As they shine a light on the most seductive sex stories that are sure to get your heart racing. The show travels from Ancient Egypt, when the first contraceptive was created, all the way through to the 1970s to look at how the swinging craze swept through suburban Britain."

Talking about the new show, Amanda said: "Believe me when I say our generation knows nothing about sex compared to the debauched antics of our ancestors! My goodness, I've really had my eyes opened, and had a real laugh, during the filming of this brilliant new series.

"I have left it to Dan Jones to get his hands dirty whilst I’ve been on the sidelines as a very entertained voyeur."

"Although perhaps shocking at times, Sex: A Bonkers History is a truly fascinating and intellectual insight into the last 2500 years of our sexual history. This is horrible histories for grown-ups."