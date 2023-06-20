Dawn French shares rare photo of husband Mark at £2m Cornwall home

The Vicar of Dibley star revealed she had been cutting husband Mark Bignell's hair

Dawn French has shared a rare photograph of her private life in Cornwall with her husband Mark Bignell, revealing she has been cutting his hair.

The Vicar of Dibley star, 65, uploaded an Instagram photograph of charity boss Mark sitting on the patio at the fairytale garden of their £2 million home, with his shorn locks covering his T-shirt. She joked in the accompanying caption: "I started cutting it for him during covid. Apparently I’m ‘brilliant’ at it. I know what I really am, is cheap.."

Dawn's followers were loving the candid (and relatable) insight into her relationship. One wrote: "Same, I got that job during lockdown now can't get out of it."

Another commented: "I see a new TV show. Dawn French interviews celebrities while giving them a bad haircut," while a third joked: "Thought you’d shaved the cat till I read the post."

The comedienne and her husband Mark married in an intimate ceremony in Newquay back in 2013, three years after her marriage with Comic Relief legend Lenny ended. The pair met as Mark heads up a drug rehabilitation charity founded by Dawn's late mother.

Dawn has been living on the South coast since leaving London for a quieter life with her ex-husband Sir Lenny Henry and their daughter Billie, now 32, in 2006. She stayed there following their divorce in 2010.

The TV personality is very private about her love life and rarely shares photographs of her husband Mark.

She did previously admit, however, that he was something of a "hoarder", shaming him for leaving large piles of belongings around their old home just before their house move in 2022.

The French & Saunders star's new waterside property, which is on the Devon and Cornwall border, cost the star £1.7m according to land Registry documents.

The new five-bedroom house comes after Dawn sold her previous home in Fowey for a dazzling £6.6 million, after buying it for £2.3 million and thus securing a hefty £4.3 million profit.

Discussing leaving the bright lights of London for a quieter pace of life, Dawn told Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast: "There is, without a doubt, beauty here. I can do nothing but connect with that.

“It makes me calm, it makes me happier and it sort of enthuses my mind with better ways of thinking."