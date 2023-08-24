Christine Lampard stuns wearing waist-cinching jumpsuit and mermaid waves

Christine Lampard never fails when it comes to her impeccable taste in fashion, and her latest sartorial display didn't disappoint.

Stepping out for her summer stint covering Lorraine, the raven-haired beauty looked phenomenal wearing a figure-flattering beige jumpsuit. The ultra-chic piece featured stunning white lining and was paired with a pair of elegant brown sandals.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Christine looked so fabulous

It wasn't just her fabulous ensemble that looked incredible as Christine's waist-length hair took centre stage and was styled in incredible wet-look mermaid waves. As for makeup, the TV host opted for a flawless face of fluttery fake eyelashes warm bronzer and nude lipstick.

When the star isn't posing up a storm on our screens, she is a doting mother to her children, Patricia, age four, and Freddie. She is also an adoring stepmother to her husband Frank Lampard's children, Isla, 15, and Luna, 18.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Christine looked beautiful

Christine shared an ultra-rare photo of Luna on Tuesday to mark her 18th birthday. The Loose Women star penned: "And just like that….you’re 18!! Happy Birthday Luna," alongside a beaming photo of a much younger Luna posing in New York.

The Lampard clan have recently returned to the Big Apple which was documented by Christine on her Instagram account. In her candid family update, shared in July, Christine posted a slew of incredibly rare photos of her youngest two children.

© Instagram Christine jetted off to NYC with her family

Little Freddie looked adorable pictured wearing a colourful pinstripe top as he cuddled his mother whilst out and about exploring the sights. Christine, meanwhile, looked her usual polished self in a pair of figure-flattering jeans and a classic black vest.

To battle the beating rays, she swept her long locks back into a low bun and slipped into a pair of ultra-glamorous square sunglasses. She added a hessian shoulder bag with a stylish brown leather strap to complete her summer ensemble.

© Instagram Patricia had a blast in 'The Big Apple'

Patricia was also captured in the photos and was seen wearing a sweet floral summer dress as she was pictured on a multicoloured carpet.

Friends and fans of the celebrity family couldn't wait to weigh in with messages. Holly Willoughby's sister Kelly penned: "How wonderful," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Meanwhile, one fan couldn't help but comment on Patricia's beautiful locks, writing: "Memories x Your daughter has such beautiful hair." Another added: "So sweet, bless."

A third added: "Fab photos, the children are growing so quickly [red love heart, smiley face and applause emoji."