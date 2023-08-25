Taylor Swift is a tinsel dream in dazzling bodysuit that look 350 hours to make

Taylor Swift mania is still sweeping the world while she's over halfway through her iconic Eras tour and during the course of her show-stopping concerts, the star has served up a plethora of winning looks.

While we would find it nigh on impossible to settle on a favourite stage outfit here at HELLO! HQ, Taylor's head-turning blue bodysuit with matching boots and jacket is pretty eye-catching.

The 33-year-old was pictured on stage in Mexico City, and her dazzling outfit was caught perfectly in the photo. The blonde beauty showcased her endless legs in glittering knee-high boots and she had a blue fringed jacket draped around her shoulders as she strutted and sang.

© Getty Images Taylor wowed on stage

The gorgeous bodysuit has been designed by Zuhair Murad, and the brand's Instagram feed offered up a closer look at the bejewelled piece.

The video showed the item from the design phase through to completion, including insights of the delicate hand needlework.

Alongside the mesmerising clip was the caption: "Dive into the #ZMSavoirFaire behind @TaylorSwift ’s custom midnight blue bodysuit, crafted in over 350 hours of atelier handwork. The bodysuit has been gracefully adorned with 20,000 individually embedded sequins and crystals overflowing with lavishly beaded fringes and a matching garter. #ZuhairMurad."

"This is my favourite look from her tour so far!" declared one fan in the comments section, and another wrote: "Work of art *chef's kiss*." A third added: "Outstanding craftsmanship! Absolutely magical."

