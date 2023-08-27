Christina Hall is a goddess in head-turning beach selfie with doting husband Joshua

The Flip or Flop star lives on the coast with her husband Joshua Hall and her three children

Christina Hall is certainly having a great summer, having celebrated a milestone birthday, spent time in her Tennessee vacation home,, and celebrated the new series of Christina on the Coast.

LIving close to the ocean in Newport Beach, the mother-of-three often spends her weekends there, and it looks like she had a magical time by doing just that on Saturday.

Her husband, Joshua Hall, took to Instagram to share a beautiful selfie of the pair of them looking blissfully happy while posing on the sand. In the picture, Christina looked stunning with natural makeup, dressed in a tan slip dress, while Joshua looked smart in a patterned shirt.

VIDEO: Christina Hall makes husband Joshua jealous

The couple have been married since 2021 and celebrated their first wedding anniversary this year. Joshua is incredibly protective of his wife and shared a defiant post back in April where he defended Christina from "outside noise", and discussed helping to raise her three children.

The post saw him receive a lot of praise from followers. It read: "Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy.

Christina Hall looked loved-up in a beach selfie with husband Joshua Hall

"What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all. I am not these kids biological father, they have those.

MORE: Christina Hall talks son's future with heartfelt message

READ: Christina Hall and Ant Anstead's son steals the show in very relatable home video

"What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development.

© Instagram Christina Hall and her husband celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year

"Coming from a split home myself, I know it’s not easy on youngsters, but in todays world sadly, it’s pretty common. So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma.

The Flip or Flop star with her three children

"Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does. I admire her greatly for that…especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up, I can appreciate it.

"There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn’t for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private. So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth.

© Instagram Christina's husband Joshua is incredibly protective over her and her children

"I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn’t bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that’s the case."

Christina shares 12-year-old daughter Taylor and nine-year-old son Brayden with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and three-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.