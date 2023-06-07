HGTV star Christina Hall delivers 'baby' news ahead of 40th birthday - 'can't wait'

The Christina on the Coast star has three children her ex-husbands

Christina Hall is adding to her brood. The Flip or Flop alum took to social media to reveal some very exciting family plans.

On Wednesday, the mom-of-three revealed a new furry friend would be coming home with them - and it's happening so soon.

Christina reposted Cardinal Creek Homestead's post which included a photo of an adorable black, fluffy chick and the caption: "This baby will be headed to @thechristinahall at the end of the month." The HGTV host then added: "Umm can't wait!!!!"

The pet won't be alone at her second home in Tennessee where she has a plethora of other chickens and wildlife too.

In fact, it appears she has some others who will also move on in, as Christina posted more images of the birds and added: "I know, I know.... my chicken obsession is real."

© Instagram Christina Hall has a new addition to the family

Her post comes just a few weeks ahead of her 40th birthday in July which she will celebrate with her husband, Joshua Hall, and her children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, seven, and Hudson, three.

She shares her two oldest with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and her youngest with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

When it comes to her feelings about turning the big 4-0, Christina isn't phased.

© Instagram Christina with husband Josh and her children at their Tennessee home

In January, Christina opened up about her feelings over the milestone and told People: "I’m approaching 40 in a few months and I feel like what I’ve heard is, in your forties, you’re the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

Christina said she was "actually excited" for her birthday and has a big trip planned to celebrate. She added: "I don’t feel like I’m 40. Not at all. I feel like I’m 32. I don’t know what happened."

© Photo: Instagram Christina and Josh don't have any children together

She is currently embarking on an exciting new chapter in her life after her long-running show with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, came to an end in September 2022.

She now stars in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, while Tarek heads The Flipping El Moussas.

© Instagram Christina and Joshua were pictured celebrating with her kids on Mother's Day recently

Christina has also been busy renovating her beautiful home in the O.C. where she lives with her family.

The property, in Newport Beach, California was purchased by Christina Joshua in 2022. "Celebrating and settling in," she captioned her Instagram post in June 2022, as she shared how they "made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this is off market".

© Photo: Instagram Josh is Christina's third husband

They moved from Dana Point back to Newport Beach last year to settle into a "long-term family home".

"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view,” the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram in April 2022. "We still LOVE the view, but among other things, we don’t love the 90-minute round trip drive to and from the kids’ school. Back to Newport we go. Near school, friends and work.”

