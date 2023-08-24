Christina Hall makes husband Josh Hall jealous, teases handsome A-list client in Christina on the Coast preview clip

Christina on the Coast star Christina Hall may still be in the honeymoon phase with husband Josh Hall, but as this preview clip shows, she's happy to tease her partner about other men.

In the season four episode, airing on Thursday August 24 on HGTV at 9/8c, Christina takes fans into her Orange County home where she lives with Josh and her three children. As she reveals that the pair are planning to renovate their own kitchen, she opens up a new video from a prospective client – and the name shocks her man.

Watch the clip below to see his reaction, and find out who she's talking about.

Watch Christina Hall make husband Josh Hall jealous as she teases handsome A-list client

Christina, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, wrapped filming on the fourth season in mid-August and took to Instagram to thank her TV family.

"Tomorrow is our last shoot day of this season. It was a race to the finish line to get these homes done in time to make these air dates … (4 new episodes still left to air this season) our production crew has pulled some VERY late nights to make this happen," she captioned a Story which featured a snap of Christina posing in a renovated home.

© Instagram Christina Hall praises her HGTV family

She continued: "I’m super grateful for the team Josh and I built over the last year. These last few episodes are significantly better when it comes to music, transitions, and decor. You may not notice it as a viewer but the producer side of me sees every single detail and I lose sleep over this stuff… so it’s nice to see all this hard work pay off.

"Can’t wait to start filming for next season and make it the best season yet. Tune in tonight at 9pm to see a gorgeous ocean view home with all the vibes come to life. Thank you so much for watching!! Love you all."

© Instagram Christina and Josh also work together on home renovation projects

Christina on the Coast has been running since 2019, and season five has been greenlit and will air next year. HGTV also launched a spinoff Christina in the Country, which follows the mom-of-three renovating families home in the Nashville area, and that recently received a six episode pick up.

Loren Ruch, Head of Content at HGTV, said in a statement: "Christina has an exceptional ability to capture our audience with her zest for new experiences, relatable family life and inspiring design style. Her popular series have brought millions of fans alongside her journey, and we'll keep rooting her on as the next chapter unfolds."

Christina is mom to three

Christina is mom to son Hudson, three, whom she welcomed with ex husband Ant Anstead, and so Brayden, seven, and 12-year-old daughter Taylor whom she welcomed while married to Tarek El-Moussa.

She confirmed her wedding to Josh in April 2022; they begfan dating in March 2021.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.