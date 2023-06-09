HGTV's Christina Hall shows off her Tennessee home's huge woodland garden

The Christina on the Coast star lives at the property with her husband Joshua and kids Taylor, Brayden and Hudson

Christina Hall took to Instagram on Thursday to share a beautiful look at her family's huge woodland garden. The 39-year-old HGTV star and her husband Joshua Hall have a vacation home in Tennessee with her three children: Taylor, 12, Brayden, seven, and Hudson, three – and it appears they have plenty of space to run wild.

The former Flip or Flop star's panoramic video showcased both the flat lawn area directly at the back of her house and the paths which lead off into a wooded area beyond. The video, below, also showed off the Christina on the Coast star's impressive home's beautiful painted exterior, the family's large outdoor eating area, and their secluded looking hammock in the trees.

WATCH: Christina Hall shows off her Tennessee property's amazing garden

The tranquil Tennessee times can't last forever, though. On Friday morning, Christina shared another video of the expansive outdoor space which also featured her driving around the area on a quad bike. "Until next time Tennessee," the Christina in the Country star captioned the footage.

© Christina Hall on Instagram Christina disappears off into the woods beside her home

The reality TV star was most likely flying back to her homebase in Orange County, Calif, where she films for one of her HGTV shows. In late May 2023, Christina shared the exciting news that her hit show Christina on the Coast would be returning for another season, and was already looking for properties to feature.

© Getty Images Christina's show will be returning for a fifth season

"We are currently casting for new projects for 'Christina on the Coast'," the mom-of-three wrote on Instagram. The home renovations expert asked potential applicants to "please include your city, rooms you wish to remodel and your budget" in their application emails, before adding that properties must have a "minimum budget of $100,000" and be based in Orange County, California.

Later in the day, the popular host shared an insight into her family's chilled out weekend, which included her and her boys Brayden and Hudson watching the recent Super Mario movie at home. The Christina in the Country star later posted further updates on her day, which included celebrating her and her friend Kristin Rosowski's three year friendship anniversary, before heading home to spend some more time with her kids before bed.

© Getty Christina Hall, Josh Hall, and their kids attend an event in January 2023

But while those snapshots into her family life were recorded from California, Christina's recent social media posts revealed she'd adventured back to her and her husband Josh's Tennessee hangout yet again. The design star is incredibly proud of the property and loves the area. On Wednesday June 7, she took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her recent trip to Franklin, Tennessee, sharing an adorable photo alongside her husband posing outside the stunning Southall Farm & Inn.

© Instagram Christina said she loved her first time visiting the Tennessee inn

In the photo, the two could be seen standing in front of a beautiful sunset and luscious expanse of green land serving. Christina donned blue skinny jeans paired with a black lace top and matching over the knee suede heeled boots, and styled her signature blonde hair in her go-to beachy waves. Meanwhile her husband opted for a dark blue button down shirt paired with gray-blue jeans plus navy blue sneakers.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.