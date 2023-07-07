Inside Christina Hall's finished Newport beach home as HGTV star teases new project

Christina Hall shared another insight into her and her husband Joshua Hall's stunningly renovated Newport Beach home on Thursday. And while taking to her Instagram stories, the Christina on the Coast star hinted that the renovation work which they have been engaged in for many months is now finished and ready for its own starring role on screen.

In the clip which she reposted, Christina showed how the team from Sparkle Films, an Orange County-based video production company, had come to video the property. Whether this was for a public project or a private one remains to be seen – but for certain Christina's new open plan living room, kitchen, garden and pool area all look set to be featured in one of the company's real estate focused projects.

WATCH: The behind-the-scenes video which shows off Christina's finished home

The footage (see above) which Sparkle Films founder Cory Sparkuhl shared to his Instagram, revealed the entrance of the 39-year-old's home, with previously unseen details such as the home's shrub-bordered zig-zag pathway and entrance wall on show for all to see. The shots which then followed featured the Hall family's main living, cooking and dining space plus garden, which Christina has posted about on her account in the past.

© Christina Hall on Instagram Christina's Californian living space during its remodelling

The former Flip or Flop star is currently starring on HGTV's latest series of her Christina on the Coast, and has also filmed several promotional videos for the series alongside her onscreen partner James Bender in her newly finished California property. Earlier on Thursday, she shared the latest of these, in which she and James expressed their love and dislike for certain design trends and features.

Unsurprisingly, Christina wasn't a fan of some trends such as vibrant colors and maximalism, but shared a love for vintage furniture, textured tiles and – to an extent – subway tiles. Fans enjoyed the video, with one saying: "I love these two together!" and another adding: "You guys are so funny!!! Love your shows!"

Some couldn't believe Christina was thrown by some of the design terms used in the short video: "Design terms throw her for a loop?" questioned one person. However, others leapt to her defence by explaining some of the terms were super niche.

© Christina Hall on Instagram Christina Hall with her mini-me daughter and sons in their renovated property

"That 'paper fabric lighting' [also] threw me for a loop!" said one person, before appreciating Christina was only joking around when she reacted "Who?" to the prompt of 'maximalism'. Alongside this discussion, other commenters shared their own views on the trends featured in the video, with one agreeing with Christina and James' views on curvy furniture: "[I'm] done with curvy furniture since 2010. It just looks too frenchy for me now (too scrolly)."

As well as her California residence, the Christina in the Country star lives in Tennessee with her husband Josh, and their three children: her daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, who Christina shares with her ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa; and her son Hudson, three, who she shares with her ex-husband Ant Anstead. She and Josh bought the home in 2021, and regularly visit for breaks away from her home state.