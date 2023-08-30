Blanket Jackson looks unrecognizable as he makes rare joint appearance with brother Prince

A poignant tribute to the iconic King of Pop, Michael Jackson, unfolded in Las Vegas as Bigi Jackson and Prince Jackson, his beloved children, commemorated what would have been their father's 65th birthday.

In a rare joint appearance, the siblings, Bigi (formerly known as Blanket) aged 21 and Prince aged 26, graced the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, marking the occasion with heartfelt remembrances of their late father.

The venue was particularly resonant, housing the ongoing Cirque du Soleil show, "Michael Jackson ONE," which eloquently weaves together music, acrobatics, and spectacle to honor the musical legend.

Reports confirm that the brothers engaged warmly with fans within the casino's embrace, a poignant exchange that encapsulated the deep impact their father's artistry had on the world.

A heartfelt gesture took the form of a picture gifted by a supporter – an image of Michael Jackson with an angel. This cherished memento served as a touching reminder of the superstar's enduring influence and his ethereal presence.

A significant event unfolded on this day of remembrance, as detailed in an announcement by Cirque du Soleil. The event hosted a public Q&A session, graced by members of Michael's estate, commemorating his "Blue Sapphire Birthday Celebration." This occasion marked a confluence of fans' reverence and a familial tribute to the musical luminary.

Following heartfelt conversations between Michael's loved ones and his ardent supporters, the evening culminated with a special performance by the cast of Michael Jackson ONE.

The celebration was further enriched by a book signing with Michael Bush, author of "The King of Style: Dressing Michael Jackson." The festivities reached beyond the stage with an opportunity for fans to meet the original creative team behind Michael Jackson ONE, as well as representatives from the Grammy winner's estate.

Attendees who held proof of purchase for tickets to Tuesday's shows were in for a treat – a prelude of cake and cupcakes, making it a night to remember.

The resonant Cirque du Soleil production, a convergence of music and acrobatics, aptly captures the essence of the enigmatic Thriller hitmaker. Its inception in February 2013 culminated in a breathtaking homage that opened its doors months later, honoring Michael's artistry and impact.

This milestone – Michael's 65th birthday – also signifies the 10th anniversary of the Las Vegas residency, a legacy that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

A glimpse into Michael Jackson's philosophy and essence was beautifully captured by his friend and choreographer, Jamie King, who noted: "Everything [Jackson] does is with a childlike heart. For Michael, every day was fresh, every day was new, every day had to be bigger and better than the last one."

This ethos permeates the aura surrounding the Cirque du Soleil spectacle, setting it apart from its predecessor, "Immortal."

Notably, this isn't the first time the Jackson siblings have graced a celebration honoring their father's legacy.

In August 2018, the boys' older sister, Paris Jackson, now 25, and Prince participated in the "Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration" at Mandalay Bay, commemorating what would have been Michael's 60th birthday.

The event held poignant significance as Paris and Prince accepted the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award on their father's behalf, acknowledging his humanitarian efforts in conjunction with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. The tie between the legendary actress and Michael was rich, as she was Paris' godmother and a longstanding friend to the Jackson family.

Paris Jackson's reflections on her father's philanthropic endeavors shed light on his compassionate nature.

She recalled moments when Michael and Elizabeth engaged in meaningful conversations in their family home, emphasizing his dedicated support to her cause. Michael's commitment to charitable work resonated through his contributions of time, celebrity, and donations.

An insight into Michael Jackson's role as a father came from his former bodyguards in 2007, who described his children as "well-mannered, well-behaved kids," reflecting their grounded upbringing.

Paris' touching words at Michael's funeral in 2009 resonated with the depth of their bond, as she affirmed, "Ever since I was born, Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine. And I just want to say that I love him so much."