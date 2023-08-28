Kathie Lee Gifford asks for help in emotional message close to heart - fans send support

The former Today Show star is an incredible friend to many

Kathie Lee Gifford is a close friend to many people and has used her platform for a cause close to her this week.

The former Today Show star took to Instagram to share a photo of her friend, Sarah Young, who is going through a health battle right now with Lyme disease.

Kathie - who is a well-known Christian - asked her followers to pray for her friend during this difficult time.

VIDEO: Kathie Lee Gifford shares glimpse inside her insane home

She wrote: "Hi everybody. Instead of my regular scripture posting, I am asking for prayer for my sweet friend, Sarah Young, who has probably blessed many of you with her writings based on Jesus Calling.

"She is struggling right now and needs prayer. She has been battling Lyme disease for years, very courageously and quietly and continuing to be faithful to the messages God gives her for us.

"Would you sent her a message today please and ask that Jesus heals her? She is just precious."

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford caught in 'wild' photo by former Today Show co-star

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford's grandson is all grown up in adorable new photo

Fans were quick to comment on the post to show their support, with one writing: "Thinking of Sarah and praying for her," while another wrote: "I hope Sarah gets better soon." A third added: "I will be praying for Sarah."

Kathie's post came just before another emotional tribute that she shared last week, in honor of her late friend and former co-star, Regis Philbin, who passed away in July 2020.

© Variety Kathie Lee Gifford with her children Cassidy and Cody

The tribute was posted on what would have been Regis' birthday, and Kathie shared a heartfelt message dedicated to the TV host.

MORE: A look back at all the famous feuds on TV over the years

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford wows in before-and-after transformation photo

She wrote: "It never gets easier to say goodbye. Missing you everyday Regis, still. So grateful for everything you meant in my life." There has been a lot of positivity in Kathie's life too, however, as she earlier this month celebrated her birthday.

© NBC Kathie Lee Gifford has remained close to her former Today co-stars

The TV star turned 70 on August 16, and was celebrated by her famous good friends - including Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager - as well as her beloved family.

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford shares cryptic message about 'strength'

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford reveals why she won't read Kelly Ripa's new book



Today Show contributor Jill Martin also paid tribute to Kathie, filling her Instagram Stories with memories of herself and Kathie from over the years.

© Bruce Glikas Kathie Lee Gifford recently paid tribute to Regis Philbin on what would have been his birthday

Among the images was one from their early days on the Regis & Kathie Lee Show, which was captioned with a reminiscent: "At Regis & Kathie Lee, I was her intern @kathielgifford…”

She also chose some fun shots of Kathie, including one of her holding Jill's leg while posing on a wicker seat. "And we grew into best friends, a ride or die who is always there…in good times and in bad…," she wrote.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.