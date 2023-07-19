Jools Oliver dazzles fans with ultra-rare photo of lookalike daughter Daisy

The Little Bird creator has been married to Jamie Oliver since 2000…

Jools Oliver rarely shares photos of her children but broke her usual rule on Tuesday to share a stunning snap of her daughter Daisy, and they look so alike!

Taking to her Instagram account the Little Bird creator a photo of the 20-year-old looking ultra-glamorous on holiday where she was pictured sitting on a boat in the middle of a stunning blue sea. The brunette beauty was in true holiday mode wearing a chic cream hat, white beach skirt, and a hot pink vest top showing off her sun-kissed tan.

Daisy was every inch a beach babe

Captioning the photo, Jools penned: "Daisy [daisy emoji] xxx." Daisy added a number of beachy bracelets to her ensemble including one adorned with seashells. She also showed off her perfect summer manicure which was a vibrant shade of coral.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the sweet snap: "Such a beautiful young lady, just like her Mum". One fan penned. A second added: "You say Daisy…but sooooo you!!!!x".

© Instagram Poppy Oliver celebrates on dad Jamie's Instagram

As well as Poppy and Daisy, Jools and Jamie are the doting parents to Petal, 14, Buddy, 12, and River, 6. The close-knit family members are currently enjoying a lavish holiday in Algarve, Portugal.

Whilst on the trip, celebrations were in order for Daisy's elder sister Poppy, 21, who received her University results after completing her final year. Proud dad Jamie took to social media with two photos of his daughter, one showed her enjoying a well-deserved cocktail. Alongside the pictures was a sweet message.

It read: "I'm very proud of my baby girl Poppy on her amazing university results today. Three years done & dusted @ Leeds University studying English. Well done I'm so proud of you Dad xxxx." The relaxing trip away came just after Jamie and Jools renewed their vowels surrounded by their children in the Maldives in April this year.

Jools looked beautiful in the footage from the beachside affair wearing an ivory off-the-shoulder gown. Accessorising her bridal look she wore a pearl-adorned bow in her hair, which helped secure her front pieces of hair away from her face.

Meanwhile, Jamie opted for a stylish powder blue suit and a pink shirt. Their daughters matched their mum in white sundresses, while Buddy and River twinned with Jamie and wore powder blue shorts and white shirts.

Jamie and Jools had originally planned to say 'I do' again on the couple's milestone 20th anniversary, but the celebrity chef explained on BBC Breakfast that they had been forced to delay the wedding for three years amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The loved-up couple first wed at a village church in 2000 All Saints Church in Essex.