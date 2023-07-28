Jamie Oliver's wife Jools celebrates family milestone with eldest child Poppy - see emotional message

Jools Oliver was every inch the proud mother as she celebrated her eldest daughter Poppy's graduation. Taking to Instagram to share a series of images from the 21-year-old's big day, the doting mum shared her pride as she touched upon how hard her child worked during the COVID pandemic.

"What a wonderful, happy extremely emotional day celebrating Poppys graduation" she wrote. "We have never felt so proud."

© instagram Poppy Oliver seen on her Graduation Day

Reflecting on Poppy's fighting spirit during her school days, Jools recalled: "At the age of 4 you came home from school without your first reading book as they felt that you were not ready though many of your classmates were.

"You were so upset, so I brought you the same books and we read them together every night at bedtime and you came on in leaps and bounds! It was wonderful to watch. That's my earliest memory of your complete obsession with books, reading and writing and thankfully it has never stopped!"

She added: "Pops this really is an end of an era and we cannot wait to see what your next challenge and adventure brings [heart emoji]."

© instagram Jools looked every inch the doting mum on her daughter's special day

Jools, 48, praised all the students who worked hard during the pandemic. Some students in the UK may not receive their grades this summer due to the ongoing marking boycott by university staff.

"Thinking of all the students who have been unable to receive their degrees, not have their work marked and their grades delayed," added Jools. "With Poppy's year being the 'Covid freshers' they really deserve better that being the understatement!!!

"So much sweat and tears literally went into Pop finishing her dissertation and final exams. Hours and hours spent in the library most days till midnight! "They all deserve to be acknowledged and they deserve to get their degree and celebrate their graduation. Hoping this happens very soon [heart emoji]."

© instagram Poppy seen reading books when she was young

The emotional post was flooded with comments, with Tana Ramsay writing: "Congratulations Poppy! What an exciting future you have, all that hard work has paid off x."

Another follower said: "Totally agree thank you for highlighting this .. they deserve so much better xx Congratulations to Poppy xxx." A third post read: "Fantastic words! Well done. These poor kids, it makes me sooooo mad."

Earlier this month, Poppy's dad Jamie Oliver took to his social media to celebrate her finishing university and receiving her results. He said: "I'm very proud of my baby girl Poppy on her amazing university results today."

WATCH: Jools Oliver pays emotional tribute to daughter Poppy as she heads to university

The father-of-five added: "Three years done & dusted @ Leeds University studying English. Well done I'm so proud of you Dad xxxx."

When Poppy headed off to university in 2020, Jools opened up about how she found it difficult to adjust to her eldest leaving home to study. "Clearly still can't get my head around it," she wrote at the time.

"Pops you will be pleased to know I have worked out how to add music to these slide things (see I am able to use technology without you) but every bone in my body misses you, that's the only way to describe it. Can't wait to spoil you when you come home, we are all so proud of you little legend number 1 xxx."