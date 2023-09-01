Michael Douglas, 78, receives outpouring of love as star reveals 'it's time for a change' in new video

The Fatal Attraction actor is married to Catherine Zeta-Jones and they share three kids

At 78 years old, Michael Douglas continues to defy age with his unrelenting spirit and timeless charm.

The accomplished actor, whose illustrious career spans five decades, recently graced Instagram with a message for his fans that not only ignited conversation but also highlighted his enduring appeal.

In his Instagram post, Michael exudes an all-natural aura with his white hair casually slicked back, clad in a green T-shirt.

He muses: "Well, looks like the end of summer, or if you're in the southern hemisphere, the end of winter. Anyway, it's a time for change. Did you read a good book? Did you listen to some good music? Did you make a new friend or did you get to see some old friends? Anyway, I'm wishing you all a wonderful, wonderful weekend!" Michael's words encapsulate the essence of embracing change and cherishing life's simple joys.

Fans couldn't help but notice how effortlessly he embraces his age, drawing comparisons to his father, Kirk Douglas. Admirers flooded the comments section, praising his resemblance to his late famous father and his timeless dapper appearance. One fan aptly noted, "You look just like your Dad... handsome and dapper as always."

This isn't the first instance where Michael's authentic, filter-free presence has resonated with his social media followers.

A recent video post garnered admiration for his down-to-earth demeanor and graceful approach to aging. Comments poured in, celebrating his decision to age naturally in an industry often defined by cosmetic procedures. One follower expressed, "I give huge kudos to you for allowing yourself to age like a normal person and not going down the Hollywood plastic surgery craze. Huge respect."

© Getty Images Michael Douglas attends the opening ceremony gala dinner at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Carlton Hotel on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France

Others lauded his well-being and positive outlook on life, with comments like "He looks so healthy and sounds so good. It is nice to see." Words like "handsome" and "amazing" were not in short supply as fans celebrated his uplifting message that marked the arrival of a new season, echoing his sentiment, "Well Spring is here! I hope it is where you are!"

Michael, alongside his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, has built a beautiful family that includes their children Carys, 20, and Dylan, 22.

The actor's perspective on aging is marked by wisdom and intention. He shared, "The upside of aging is that you choose how you spend your time much more carefully." This thoughtful approach allows him to fully appreciate each moment and prioritize what truly matters. Despite his long and illustrious career, he embraces the value of planning his time, focusing on creating meaningful experiences for himself and his loved ones.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Catherine and Michael first met in 1998

Surviving tongue cancer in 2010 provided a profound shift in his perspective, leading to a rebirth of priorities. He expressed his deep appreciation for his family and newfound clarity, explaining, "You have a much deeper appreciation of marriage, of your children — you see everything a little bit clearer and a little brighter."

As Michael continues to shine in the spotlight, he acknowledges the challenges that accompany aging, particularly in his line of work.

© Bruce Glikas Michael Douglas with son Dylan Douglas

He humorously reflects: "Memory is tough. Memorizing lines takes longer and I don't like that anxious feeling that you don't have it locked in." Yet, even at the age of 78, he approaches life with fortitude and gratitude, recognizing the privilege of continuing his career while acknowledging the unique challenges that come with his age.

"In most jobs, they kick you out at 65," he quips. "So I love what I am doing and it keeps me going. I can only play so much golf."