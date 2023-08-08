Catherine-Zeta Jones leaves fans in awe with incredible portrait of son Dylan in honor of 23rd birthday

It's a special day in Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' household, as the couple is celebrating their eldest son's birthday.

Their son Dylan is officially 23 years old this August 8, and his parents have already made sure the birthday boy is feeling all of the love from both them and their fans.

The two actors have been married for as long as their son has been alive, since 2000, and also share a younger daughter, Carys Zeta, who turned 20 earlier this year.

For Dylan's birthday, both Catherine and Michael took to Instagram with sweet tributes for their son, with the Fatal Attraction actor kicking things off with a headshot of his son where he looks, like his parents, ever the actor ready for his close-up.

In the caption, Michael wrote: "Happy birthday Dylan! May YOUR new year bring you joy, imagination, and love!" endearingly singed with: "Your biggest fan, Dad."

Congratulatory messages quickly followed in the comments section under the post, firstly from Catherine herself, who wrote: "Happy birthday my boy," next to a red heart emoji, as others added: "What a gorgeous young man. Happy Birthday Dylan," and: "Happy Birthday to your son Dylan! I hope he enjoys his day!" as well as: "Have the best day handsome."

Though he certainly did look handsome in the professional headshot his dad posted, his mom's epic throwback truly left fans in awe.

Following her husband's birthday tribute, Catherine shared her own, a stunning portrait taken when Dylan was only a newborn, which captures the Wednesday actress posing nude with her signature black hair blown back, as little Dylan cuddles against her chest.

"23 years ago today, my boy @dylan__douglas was born," she wrote, adding: "He is the gift that keeps on giving, over and over and over and over again. I love you my love."

More well wishes for Dylan from his parents fans ensued, with one follower writing: "Wishing the coolest birthday boy, your talented Dylan, a very joyful day, Catherine," as others added: "Gosh! I remember this picture – proud Mama! Happy birthday, Dylan, hope you have a wonderful day," and: "This shot is priceless. All beauty and love! Happy birthday Dylan!" plus: "Such a beautiful photo!!"

© Instagram Michael with Dylan and Carys on Father's Day

Dylan and his little sister Carys spent their first years of childhood growing up in their parents' compound in Bermuda, which Michael's family has deep, long ties to. His mother Diana was part of one of the oldest and most respected families in the Caribbean island, and his ancestors' roots in the island have been traced back to the 1600s.

© Instagram The Douglas-Zeta family is based in upstate New York

The compound is located in the island's Warwick Parish, though the Douglas-Zeta family listed it for sale for $10.6 million in 2019.

Aside from Bermuda, Dylan and Carys were largely raised in upstate New York; the family today owns a 22-bedroom, Georgian-style estate in Irvington that sits on 13 acres of land.