Catherine Zeta-Jones shares incredible footage of her family inside Buckingham Palace

Catherine Zeta-Jones delighted her social media followers on Monday when she shared an incredibly rare video taken inside Buckingham Palace many years ago.

The brief clip, which you can see below, was posted on her official Instagram account and shows her two young children, Carys and Dylan, walking through a large hall whilst followed closely by their father, Michael Douglas.

The trio dressed smartly for the occasion, with Carys looking every inch a princess in a gorgeous blue dress, which she perfectly accessorised with a flower headband, white tights and black shoes.

As for Dylan and Michael, the father-son duo looked dapper in matching black suits.

© Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones received her CBE back in 2011 and was accompanied by Michael Douglas and their children Dylan and Carys Douglas

"Monday Memories! The day I took my family to Buckingham Palace, they seem very much at home, yet look like they're casing the joint," Catherine jokingly captioned the post.

The clip seems to have been taken way back in 2011, when Catherine was invested as a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) by the then-Prince Charles.

© Getty Catherine was given the honour for her services to the film industry and her charity efforts

At the time, the Swansea, Wales-born actress said she was "very emotional and rather nervous" to receive the honour, which was given for her services to the film industry and her charity efforts.

"It means a lot to come home with my family and to be honoured in this way - very emotional, rather nervous I must say, and it was worth (it) to have Michael in good health to be able to enjoy it (with me)," she said at the time.

"Obviously we talked about Michael. The last time I saw His Royal Highness, Michael had just got his treatment, so he was concerned, but he was very happy to hear... he's well on the road to recovery."

© Alamy Years later, Catherine joked that Prince Charles had been 'saucy' whilst giving her the honour

Back in 2010, Hollywood actor Michael was diagnosed with stage four tongue cancer and embarked on an intensive eight-week course of chemotherapy and radiation.

Two years after meeting Prince Charles, Catherine appeared on the David Letterman show in New York and admitted loving the royal family, whilst joking that Prince Charles had been a "little saucy" during the ceremony.

"Check out his hands, I dunno. I love the royal family but he is being a little saucy," she jokingly referring to the photo of Charles placing the honour on the lapel of her blazer.