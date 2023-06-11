GMA's Ginger Zee shares rare photos of sons with husband Ben Aaron from family night out

The meteorologist and her husband took their boys to a baseball game

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee has shared an adorable photo of her husband Ben and her two boys, Adrian and Miles, to mark a family trip to watch the New York Yankees play at the Yankees Stadium on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the meteorologist posted a carousel of images from the game, including one of their son, Adrian, cheering on their home team, as well as a family selfie taken from the stands.

© Instagram Ginger and her family watched the New York Yankees play on Saturday

The 42-year-old penned in the caption: "Baseball stadium #2 complete - go @yankees #baseball #stadiumtour #mlb #myboys."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one person writing: "Nice, glad you all enjoyed the game. Great memories for you amazing boys," while another commented: "Yankees vs Red Sox is a great way to introduce your kids to Yankee Stadium!"

© Instagram Ginger's son, Adrian, cheered on his home team

While the New York-based team lost out 2-3 to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, Ginger's boys luckily got to see the Yankees win at their first-ever game.

Back in May, the GMA star shared a photo featuring her husband and two boys, sitting among a packed crowd at the Mets' home stadium, Citi Field, to watch the Yankees beat the Guardians by just a point, 5-4.

In one of the photos, everyone is beaming, with the exception of Miles, though his mom later joked that food was the cure for his frown.

"Took the boys to their first @mlb game and Adrian LOVED it," she wrote in her caption, before joking: "Once we got some food in Miles he was alright."

"And @mets gave us a great game!"

© Ginger Zee on Instagram Ginger and Ben have been married since 2014

Ginger continued: "I want to see all the parks in America with the boys," before asking her 1.1 million Instagram followers: "Have you done something like this? Where should our next game be?"

Last year, Ginger and Ben decided to stop posting photos of their boys on social media, telling fans: "We have made an active decision not to share as much," before adding: "Good news. We have two other boys that love to be exploited," making reference to their dogs.

© Ginger Zee on Instagram Ginger previously decided to stop posting photos of her boys on social media

However, Ginger has slowly been reintroducing photos of her children to her social media account and occasionally shares glimpses of her family life online.

Ginger and Ben, who is a fellow media personality, tied the knot in 2014 before going on to welcome Adrian in 2015 and Miles in 2018.

The mom-of-two has previously opened up about balancing work with motherhood while competing on Dancing With The Stars back in 2016. "I think there's a lot of new moms out there that are going, 'I don't know if I can do that,' but I think hopefully being a role model will [help]," she said.

© Photo: Instagram Ginger and Ben welcomed Adrian in 2015 and Miles in 2018

"Women get asked that all the time. 'How are you gonna do it all?'… It's just underlying.

"We're just doing it. There isn't a question of 'How are you gonna do it?'"

