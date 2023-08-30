Ginger Zee stepped out of the GMA studios in New York and ventured to somewhere far less safe this week and fans have voiced their concerns.

The popular meteorologist left the Big Apple to deliver the weather report from Florida which is suffering the devastation of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Ginger bravely took on the assignment and has been updating viewers both onscreen and on social media.

WATCH: Ginger Zee worries fans as she sports on Tropical Storm Idalia

In her latest post, she revealed the category three storm was likely to be upgraded and said that despite being 130 miles southeast of the worst of it, the roads were still completely flooded and the winds were wild.

She captioned the post: "4 :45 am ET #Idalia is a Cat 3 and still strengthening. Streets flooding all the way down here on treasure island, 130+ miles southeast of storm center. Most life threatening will be in big bend and Apalachee bay! #florida #hurricane #flooding #stpete #treasureisland."

Fans immediately inundated her with messages which read: "Be safe Ginger," and, "And it is just getting started."

© Getty Images Ginger is on assignment away from the studios in New York

Others added: "Be careful and Be Safe.. I still have Katrina PTSD, now they all make me nervous and I live inland now," while a fourth wrote: "Stay safe Ginger. Your work does not go unappreciated."

Plenty posted praying hands emojis and more thanked her for her dedication to her craft. At the end of the video, Ginger addressed the worried messages and said: "You are always so concerned about our safety. We are always safety first."

© Instagram Ginger is currently away from her family including her husband and their two children

Ginger is passionate about what she does and her job often takes her on challenging assignments away from her family, including her husband, Ben Aaron, and their two sons, Adrian and Miles.

In a candid Q&A last year, the Good Morning America star fielded questions from her fans about her life and career.

© Ginger Zee on Instagram Ginger is married to fellow TV personality Ben Aaron

One of them asked her whether her choice of career was worrisome for her kids. "Do your boys worry about their momma when you are gone chasing storms or tornadoes?" they queried.

But she assured them that her children have gotten used to their mom's career as she braves the elements.

In fact, she had an amusing response to the question. "Adrian just wanted to know if waterspouts could kill people after I shared my stories this time [laughing emoji] that's what he asked when I was on facetime earlier," she said at the time.

© Instagram Ginger's boys are used their mom braving the elements for her career

Ginger embraces every aspect of her complicated and scientific job, and so she didn't appreciate being branded, "a weather girl who looks good in a skirt".

The offensive troll made the comments in 2022 and once again, Ginger knew exactly what to say. Ginger had said: "I'm human. Just a friendly reminder," after some negativity online, which prompted the person to comment: "You're paid millions to read cue cards."

© Getty Images Ginger adores her role on GMA

She refused to back down and snapped: "Can you please get me paid millions and no, I don't read anything — I ad lib. I'm a scientist who talks about science — with no script."

The angry social media follower quipped: "A scientist? Sorry baby. You're a weather girl who looks good in a skirt." Ginger had one more thing to say before triumphantly signing off as she commented: "Peter — I only comment back to you a second time in case others need the education.

"Women can be scientists AND look good in a skirt. I happen to be one of those women. Don’t project your anger and frustration on others without knowing the facts."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.