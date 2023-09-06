Daniela Ruah set pulses racing when she shared a photo from her recent nature walk with her husband and dog rocking a sporty bikini.

The former NCIS: LA star, who was known and adored for her role as Kensi Blye on the CBS show, took to her Instagram to post the stunning picture and wrote in the caption: "Hanging in nature with my nature bathing suit made from recycled plastic bottles and my nature hat that planted 10 trees when I purchased it, and my nature husband and nature dog… nature, nature, nature."

Daniela showed off her impressive physique as she wore the sporty black two-piece complete with a black cap and large hoop earrings. She also paired her look with black trainers and a blue patterned crop top.

A second photo showed the star standing next to her husband as they walked through a valley. Plenty of Dianela's fans flooded the comments section to marvel at how incredible she looked. One person wrote: "Nature hot mama."

A second added: "Absolutely a gorgeous goddess." A third, meanwhile, commented: "You look beautiful," as a fourth agreed: "You look gorgeous in nature and looks so beautiful and peaceful."

Daniela has clearly been making the most of her time away from her acting career and spending plenty of quality time with her family.

A few days before she shared her bikini snaps, she shared an adorable photo of her with her daughter Sierra Esther, to mark her seventh birthday.

Clearly a very proud parent, the mother-of-two wrote a lengthy caption expressing her love for her daughter. "We could not be more in love and proud of this kid. Our youngest cub turned 7 today and we had a weekend of celebration and love. May you continue to work really hard at everything you do and may life smile at you always. Happy birthday to this incredible little girl that we're lucky to call ours, and raise."

As well as Sierra Esther, Daniela shares her son River with her husband, David, who is the brother of her NCIS: LA co-star, Eric Christian Olsen. In fact, Daniela and David, who wed in Portugal in 2014, have Eric to thank for their romance as it was him who first introduced the pair.

Speaking about his match-making skills during an interview with TV Insider, Eric previously said: "I introduced her to my brother because they are wonderful human beings and I want them to be happy. It worked. They have two amazing kids. And they're great parents."