Dylan Dreyer shares sun-kissed beach photos with family during extra special reunion

Dylan Dreyer has had a fun-filled summer with her family, and as the end of the season fast-approaches, the Today Show star is soaking up every last bit of its warm weather and late sunsets.

The NBC meteorologist and her husband Brian Fichera, an NBC cameraman, producer and writer she married in 2012, share three sons: Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Russell or "Rusty," one.

The family-of-five have enjoyed a vacation in Italy over the summer plus plenty of weekend getaways to their New England beach home too, and the most recent set of photos from their latest trip are too cute.

Over the weekend, Misty the Cloud author took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her family's Labor Day, which was spent by the water reuniting with old friends.

In one selfie, the mom-of-three is pictured smiling ear to ear while holding up her middle child Oliver on her hip, and her other two sons, plus her husband and their friends, are smiling behind her as they hang out at a marina.

Other snaps see her sons enjoying spending time with the big kids, and even a cozy sleepover outside on a terrace right by the water.

The weekend was full of fun for Dylan too, and she also shared a photo of herself chugging a Smirnoff Ice at the beach after getting "iced," a drinking challenge where one person hides a bottle of Smirnoff for someone else to find and subsequently have to chug.

"When you haven't seen your friends in years and all of a sudden there's 5 kids between us!!" the beloved meteorologist wrote in her caption, adding: "Love you guys!! Oh and I got iced."

© Instagram Dylan and her family have spent much of their summer at their beach home

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about all the sweet family photos, with one writing: "ICED!!! You are champ!" as others added: "Such a fun time," and: "Your family is so adorable! You're amazing!" as well as: "These will forever be precious memories of childhood for your boys. So special."

© Instagram The family also enjoyed a trip to Italy earlier in the summer

Though the Fichera-Dreyer bunch have had loads of summer getaways to enjoy, the latest was especially-well-deserved for their middle child Oliver, who is recovering from getting his tonsils removed.

Prior to the recent family vacation post, Dylan shared a photo of her three-year-old on Instagram and wrote: "My little trooper!! Ollie had his tonsils out this morning and was serenading me by this afternoon! Love you so much buddy!!"

She added: "Thank you to the doctors and nurses at @nyphospital for taking such good care of my little guy!"

