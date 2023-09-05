Paris Hilton shares adorable swimsuit-clad pool photos with baby Phoenix

The "Stars Are Blind" singer is soaking up the son with her baby boy in adorable new photos

Paris Hilton is soaking up the last days of summer at the pool with her baby boy right by her side.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer spent her first summer as a mom after welcoming son Phoenix Barron in January with her husband Carter Reum, who she married in November 2021.

The first-time parents have given their baby a great first summer so far, between trips away from Los Angeles and seeing his mom's first concert, and as summer wraps up, Paris and little Phoenix are enjoying some pool time back home.

WATCH: Paris Hilton gushes about baby Phoenix

Over the weekend, Paris took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her and her family's Labor Day, which included plenty of time basking in the sun and relaxing in the pool.

In a new set of photos, the mom-of-one is pictured in a dark swimsuit with a matching navy straw hat and sunglasses, while carrying adorable baby Phoenix, who himself looked so cute in a shark-themed blue swim shirt and trunks with his own little sun hat.

"Hope everyone had a great Labor Day weekend," Paris wrote in her caption, adding: "I know we did," next to an American flag and blue heart emojis.

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about the sweet mommy-son snaps, with one fan writing: "He is very lucky to have you as his mother," as others added: "Little cutie pie," and: "He's such a cute baby. Happy for you Paris," as well as: "Wonderful! Very sweet!" Plus Paris' sister Nicky Hilton also commented: "Cutie angel baby."

When celebrating her very first Mother's Day earlier this year, in a post at the time Paris wrote: "Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had. It's a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms.

Paris and Phoenix had some fun in the sun over the weekend

"Watching him grow and learn every single day brings me so much happiness and fills my heart with so much love."

She went on: "There is something so special about being a mom, something that I never fully understood until I became one myself."

© Instagram

Plus, in another recent post on Instagram, sharing a photo of her alongside three of her nieces, she expressed her wishes of adding more babies to her family, and revealed her hopes of having a little girl soon as well.

"Dreaming of the day when I'll have a little princess of my own to share these incredible moments with…" she wrote.

