Daniela Ruah's daughter looks so grown up in new photo for celebratory occasion that sparks reaction

It is a special day over at Daniela Ruah's household, as her family is celebrating her youngest daughter's birthday!

The former NCIS: Los Angeles actress' daughter with her husband David Paul Olsen, Sierra, celebrated her seventh birthday over the weekend.

The star and her husband, who tied the knot in 2014, share two kids together, Sierra, plus her older brother River Isaac, who turns ten later this year.

WATCH: Daniela Ruah shares bittersweet career moment amid NCIS: LA cancelation

Daniela took to Instagram on her daughter's birthday to share a sweet tribute to the birthday girl, posting an adorable photo of Sierra who looks so grown up posing next to her mom.

In the cute snap, the now seven-year-old is in a floral swimsuit smiling up at her mom, who is endearingly looking down at her with a smile.

Daniela also shared another heartwarming shot of Sierra walking hand in hand with her dad, while her big brother River pulls her in for a hug.

In her caption, which she wrote in both English and Portuguese, Daniela penned: "We could not be more in love and proud of this kid," adding: "Our youngest cub turned 7 today and we had a weekend of celebration and love.

MORE: Daniela Ruah gets fans talking with rare family update after show's cancellation

MORE: Eric Christian Olsen sparks reaction as he makes new comments on co-star Daniela Ruah

She continued: "May you continue to work really hard at everything you do and may life smile at you always."

© Instagram Daniela's kids are seven and nine

Daniela concluded: "Happy birthday to this incredible little girl that we’re lucky to call ours, and raise."

Well wishes to Sierra from her mom's fans quickly flooded the comments section under the post, with one fan writing: "Happy Birthday Sierra. Look at this beautiful young lady! I am so happy to hear you had such a magical weekend and celebrated your youngest and the love for each other," as others added: "7 already! Can't believe it. Happy Birthday," and: "Happy Birthday Sierra!!!" as well as: "Wow, she is such a spitting image of her mama! Happy Birthday Sierra!"

© Instagram The actress and her husband have been married since 2014

Plus, Daniela's sister-in-law Sarah Wright Olsen added: "Love her and loved celebrating her today." Sarah is married to Daniela's former NCIS co-star Eric Christian Olsen, who was the one who introduced Daniela to her now husband David, his brother.

MORE: Daniela Ruah reunites with NCIS co-stars Brian Dietzen and Vanessa Lachey in 'grateful' post

© Instagram Daniela also recently shared a sweet pic marking her kids' first day back at school

It's a busy time over at the Olsen-Ruah household, and over the weekend, Daniela shared another family update, an adorable photo celebrating both her kids' return to school. In the shot, Sierra and River are both holding signs marking their first days of second and fourth grade.

Daniela wrote in the caption: "Here we go kiddos!!! 2nd and 4th grade and a brand new haircut for River (thank you dude for trusting me with sheers). LET'S DO THIS."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.