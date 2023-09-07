Dr Jennifer Ashton is marking the end of summer with style. The Good Morning America resident doctor has been soaking up the sun on her vacation and made sure to post a snap from her time away on Instagram – and she looks incredible.

The GMA3 star uploaded the photo to her social media along with the caption: "Thanks Summer '23! You exceeded expectations! Here's to a fantastic Fall! #grateful."

Jennifer showed off her enviable figure in a white swimsuit with a square neckline and a retro high-leg cut. The doctor paired her look with a chic sun hat, large sunglasses, and a Hollywood smile as she posed on the boat with the blue ocean behind her.

The 54-year-old has clearly had a packed summer full of exciting trips as she took some time away from her busy career on GMA3.

Earlier in August, the star kept her followers up to date upon her return from vacation and shared a gorgeous make-up-free selfie from her hotel. She wrote: "Vacation over! See you tomorrow on @goodmorningamerica and @abcgma3."

Upon her return to work on the popular morning program, Jennifer shared another photo of her entering the studios and being met by a security guard. She quipped in the caption: "Re-Entry from vaca... with our @elite126 security detail on set," finishing off the post with a white heart emoji.

As GMA3's resident doctor, Jennifer often gives her take on health headlines and stories both on social media and on the show itself. She's also on hand to debunk any myths and add context to trends. Earlier this week, she was asked by her co-stars about whether adding salt to water has hydrating benefits.

She began by saying candidly: "First of all you know how I feel about Tik Tok trends. Two words that should not be in the same sentence."

Jennifer continued: "However there happens to be some biochemical truth or a physiological truth to this. So, let's go back to high school chemistry or med school chemistry. In general, water follows sodium. After adding salt to something you're drinking, or eating salty foods like chips, that is one of the fastest ways to pull water.

"And so it is in fact true, but, really, when you're talking about rehydration, plain old water for the average person and the average type of person is best."

The presenters followers love when Jennifer offers her expert advice on the show, for example, one wrote: "Putting the Facts out there!" followed by a clapping emoji.