GMA's Dr Jennifer Ashton gives exciting update about future on show

GMA3 hasn't been the same without the popular Dr Jennifer Ashton, with the TV host absent from recent editons as she enjoyed a sunlit holiday. However, with her vacation coming to an end, she had an exciting update for fans who missed her.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 54-year-old uploaded a bare-faced selfie as she relaxed in her hotel before heading home, and she appeared to be excited as well about the prospect of returning to screens. She wrote: "Vacation over! See you tomorrow on @goodmorningamerica and @abcgma3." As for her outfit, she made sure to pack a fashionable look, with a slinky white top.

WATCH: Dr. Jennifer Ashton makes bold decision on GMA3

True to her word, Jennifer was back on screens on Wednesday, and made a memorable reappearance with a striking look, wearing a gorgeous figure-hugging green gown.

She posed with a security guard as she entered the building, carrying her GMA-branded mug, and with the show's banners seen outside the door as she flashed a smile and thanked her co-worker.

© Instagram Jennifer enjoyed her final day off

In her caption, she commented: "Re-Entry from vaca... with our @elite126 security detail on set," finishing off the post with a white heart emoji.

Jennifer decided to enjoy a private vacation, with her last social media post coming on July 28, as she confirmed that she would be departing the studios for two weeks.

© Instagram Jennifer was welcomed back with open arms

Sharing her announcement, she uploaded a short clip where she danced around with her co-host, DeMarco Johnson, featuring in the clip. The star penned: "And that's a wrap on a busy work week; my work day starts at 5am every day (some of my colleagues start at 3am) and now… I'm dancing into my vacation like…! Don't miss me too much."

Fans were quick to wish her well, including legendary singer Gloria Gaynor, who enthused: "Have a wonderful vacation, @drjashton…!" and a second added: "Great dance! Vacation dance is best dance!" while many more wished her a "happy holiday."

© Jennifer Ashton on Instagram Jennifer loves active holidays

Although we don't know what Jennifer got up to on her time away from the show, we're sure she made sure to keep the focus on her health, as the star has shared numerous insights into her fitness routines over the years.

Back in June, her co-star, Eva Pilgrim, shared a gorgeous snap where Jennifer showcased her toned physique, looking refreshingly fit and radiant. In the image, which also featured the pair's personal trainer, Korey Rowe, the 54-year-old struck a playful pose with her hand on her hip and exhaling in an air of exasperation.

© Getty Images We're glad Jennifer is back on our screens

Draped in a chic sleeveless white T-shirt paired with body-hugging olive leggings and classic white sneakers, she's the picture of fitness goals. Her chiseled arms and toned legs, accentuated by the fitted attire, are proof of her commitment to maintaining her fitness.

MORE: GMA3 host Dr. Jennifer Ashton celebrates 'good humans' after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes replaced on show

MORE: GMA's Dr Jennifer Ashton shares 1 year health update as she continues to navigate side-effects

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.