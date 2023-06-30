GMA’s Dr. Jennifer Ashton, 54, flaunts fit physique during insane workout

The co-host of GMA3, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, is no stranger to showcasing her enviable figure on social media.

In an image recently shared by her fellow presenter, Eva Pilgrim, Jennifer flaunted her toned physique, looking refreshingly fit and radiant.

Captured post-workout, the candid snap features the charismatic GMA duo - Jennifer, 54, and Eva, 40 - along with their fitness trainer Korey Rowe and the multitalented actor-producer, William Reeve.

In the image, a visibly weary yet still fabulous Jennifer strikes a playful pose, hand on hip, exuding an air of exasperation.

Draped in a chic sleeveless white T-shirt paired with body-hugging olive leggings and classic white sneakers, she's the picture of fitness goals. Her chiseled arms and toned legs, accentuated by the fitted attire, are proof of her commitment to maintaining her fitness.

The physician's stylish appearance and fitness have been earning her ample praise lately.

Earlier this year, viewers marveled at her age-defying beauty when she graced GMA in a sleek red pantsuit. Viewers were captivated, labeling her "ageless" and expressing curiosity about her beauty secrets.

In the said episode, Jennifer engaged the audience on the topic of whole-body electrical stimulation and discussed energy-boosting beverages on GMA3.

© Michael Yada Jennifer looks incredibly toned and fit for 54 years of age

Despite her insightful advice, viewers were unmistakably entranced by her vibrant ensemble - a radiant red pantsuit perfectly complemented with a white shirt and golden heels.

Her striking look garnered a flurry of compliments from her ardent followers. "Can't we talk about this chic red suit though?" and "Dr. Jen always so stylish," were among the comments. She responded with a charming heart eye emoji to their flattery.

The curiosity surrounding Jennifer’s beauty secrets was further piqued when she offered a sneak peek into her dressing room earlier this year. In a video shared on GMA's official Instagram, the star discussed the benefits of Dry January while giving a glimpse into her personal space.

Engrossed in her vanity mirror, clad in a casual navy T-shirt, slacks, and a pair of vibrant yellow boots, she chatted about her personal commitment to abstaining from alcohol during the month of January.

"Well, I've been doing it for the last five years," the doctor said, "Dry January, I call it, and I mean, it's incredibly popular."