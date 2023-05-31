Dr. Jennifer Ashton's 'big news' sends GMA family into overdrive after Amy Robach and T.J. replaced

We love Dr. Jennifer Ashton's approach to discussing health, making it easily accessible for any listener on GMA3, and the star now has a new format in which to discuss health issues, that being the world of print.

Taking to Instagram with her latest venture, Jennifer shared the cover of a magazine called Better, that will be launching on Friday June 2, and the TV doctor herself was the first cover star, posing up a storm in a smart white shirt and a yellow leather skirt that she twirled around herself with ease. The main focus of her first issue is the topic of hair loss, something close to the star who has been open with her battle with condiditon.

WATCH: Dr Jennifer Ashton shares update on thinning hair journey

Other topics, where some of her expert colleagues have been able to contribute, include a 'menopause manual', weight-loss drugs and the best exercises to improve abs, arms and your bum.

In her caption, the mom-of-two set out: "BIG News! My new special interest magazine is out! Motivated by your questions and conversations about health, wellness, weight, nutrition , fitness and more! I share the latest info from my specialties, as well as those of my expert colleagues - all to help us feel, live and look BETTER! Hits all newsstands nationwide Friday, but link to buy in my bio is live now! Hope you enjoy it!"

Her fans were thrilled for her following the announcement, not least of all her Good Morning America colleagues who were quick to share messages of congratulations.

Jennifer launched the surprising venture

Meteorologist Ginger Zee said: "This is huge! Congrats!" while the show's healthy living expert Daphne Oz posted: "Go Jen!!" alongside a string of heart emojis and reporter Rebecca Jarvis shared: "Huge congrats!!! Can't wait to read!"

Other fans also shared messages of congratulations as one penned: "This is huge achievement! The hard work and years of experience it takes to create this magazine is breathtaking! I feel super privileged to be a contributor and I am excited about the future! This is amazing!" and a second added: "YES YES YES!!! Can't wait to read!!!"

The news comes as Jennifer continues to adapt to the major changes at the GMA studios that saw her former co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes fired over an affair and getting replaced by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

Earlier in the month, the 54-year-old reposted a snapshot with two of her stand-in hosts, Whit Johnson and Stephanie Ramos. On the original photo, Stephanie had written: "Yay good humans. Happy Friday everyone @whitjohnsontv @drjashton." Jennifer couldn't have agreed more and added: "Love my @goodmorningamerica fam."

Back in April, Jennifer rang in her birthday and celebrated with her on-air "family" which used to be Amy and T.J. prior to their dismissal from the network. Jennifer was flanked by Eva Pilgrim and Gio Benitez, who presented her with a gorgeous golf-themed birthday cake.

The birthday girl wrote: "Nothing but love for my @abcgma3 work fam for this amazing (and fun) early birthday golf surprise!!! "Thanks to all the crew and team who made this surprise happen and to @lpga_tour for inviting me to play in the day before the Pro-Am on May 10! There are not enough private lessons in the world to get me ready but I know it will be fun! #newobsession #golf #lpga #birthdayweekend."

