Lara Spencer reconnects with former GMA host and congratulations are in order

Lara Spencer was supported by a former member of the Good Morning America team on Tuesday when she shared a sweet update on her life.

The TV personality took to Instagram with a series of photos with her husband, Rick McVey, to mark their sixth wedding anniversary.

She was inundated with kind messages from her social media followers, including a beloved ex GMA host.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton was one of the first to respond to Lara's anniversary post, writing: "Love you both," along with a string of red, heart emojis.

The chief medical correspondent officially bid farewell to her post as GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchor on Thursday, June 27.

But appears to have kept in touch with her colleagues, who she always had a great connection with on-screen and off.

Ahead of her emotional last day, Dr. Jennifer appeared on The View and opened up about what she's most looking forward to about her "next chapter."

© Fred Lee Lara and Jennifer worked together for years

She was asked by host Sara Haines how she's feeling and the ABC mainstay joked: "Tired!" before sharing: "You know, I'm excited about the next stage, I'm really focusing on what I'm board-certified in, which is women's health and obesity medicine and nutrition."

Jennifer said she'd been on the show for 13 years and quipped she's "looking forward to sleeping past four or five in the morning a little bit."

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock Jennifer left GMA after 13 years

She is now working on her new platform Ajenda, a free weekly newsletter that highlights her breadth of knowledge on all things health.

As for Lara, she's relishing her time off GMA to ring in her anniversary with Rick. She was delighted when she got to live out her dream over the weekend when she saw Sting in concert.

© Instagram Lara has been married for six years

Lara confessed: "Anyone who knows me knows The Police was my favorite band as a kid-complete with photographic memorization of *all* lyrics and posters in my bedroom," she wrote. "When they broke up I was 14 and devastated, thinking I would never get to see them live."

But Rick took her to the Aspen's JAS music festival where the star was performing.

© Instagram Lara and Richard returned to Colorado where they got married

"At 55 years young, my husband helped make my teen dream a reality."

Colorado has a special place in her heart as it's the state where she and Rick got married.

They tied the knot in Vale, with her son, Duff, walking her down the aisle on their special day.