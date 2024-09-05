Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lara Spencer reconnects with former GMA host with congratulations in order
Subscribe
Lara Spencer reconnects with former GMA host with congratulations in order
GOOD MORNING AMERICA - 3/31/23 - Show coverage of Good Morning America on Friday, March 31, 2023 on ABC with LARA SPENCER© Getty Images

Lara Spencer reconnects with former GMA host and congratulations are in order

The show has seen a number of shake-ups in recent months

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Lara Spencer was supported by a former member of the Good Morning America team on Tuesday when she shared a sweet update on her life. 

The TV personality took to Instagram with a series of photos with her husband, Rick McVey, to mark their sixth wedding anniversary.

She was inundated with kind messages from her social media followers, including a beloved ex GMA host. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Swimsuit clad Lara Spencer takes the plunge on national TV

Dr. Jennifer Ashton was one of the first to respond to Lara's anniversary post, writing: "Love you both," along with a string of red, heart emojis. 

The chief medical correspondent officially bid farewell to her post as GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchor on Thursday, June 27.

View post on Instagram
 

But appears to have kept in touch with her colleagues, who she always had a great connection with on-screen and off.

Ahead of her emotional last day, Dr. Jennifer appeared on The View and opened up about what she's most looking forward to about her "next chapter."

GMA stars © Fred Lee
Lara and Jennifer worked together for years

She was asked by host Sara Haines how she's feeling and the ABC mainstay joked: "Tired!" before sharing: "You know, I'm excited about the next stage, I'm really focusing on what I'm board-certified in, which is women's health and obesity medicine and nutrition."

Jennifer said she'd been on the show for 13 years and quipped she's "looking forward to sleeping past four or five in the morning a little bit."

Jennifer Ashton in no-sleeved top© MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Jennifer left GMA after 13 years

She is now working on her new platform Ajenda, a free weekly newsletter that highlights her breadth of knowledge on all things health.

As for Lara, she's relishing her time off GMA to ring in her anniversary with Rick. She was delighted when she got to live out her dream over the weekend when she saw Sting in concert.

The star with her husband Richard McVey © Instagram
Lara has been married for six years

Lara confessed: "Anyone who knows me knows The Police was my favorite band as a kid-complete with photographic memorization of *all* lyrics and posters in my bedroom," she wrote. "When they broke up I was 14 and devastated, thinking I would never get to see them live."

But Rick took her to the Aspen's JAS music festival where the star was performing. 

Lara Spencer and husband Richard McVey from the latter's daughter's wedding, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Lara and Richard returned to Colorado where they got married

"At 55 years young, my husband helped make my teen dream a reality."

Colorado has a special place in her heart as it's the state where she and Rick got married. 

They tied the knot in Vale, with her son, Duff, walking her down the aisle on their special day. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More