Rylan Clark inundated with messages after sharing health update on mum Linda

Rylan Clark has given fans an update on his mother Linda, who recently suffered a horrible fall during their holiday abroad.

In a new social media post, shared on Thursday, the 34-year-old shared a series of snaps as he revealed both he and his mum are returning home via a special healthcare flight.

The radio presenter wrote: "She might have broke an arm and a leg but she's cost me an arm and a leg! LINDAS COMING HOME!! Massive thank you to the amazing team and surgeons at @helicopterossanitarios. Thanks for looking after my mum x."

Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to post comments, with Angela Scalon adding several hands-up emojis and Lucy Alexander writing: "Yayyyy Linda." Sam Quek remarked: "Great news. Safe journey."

Another post read: "Aww welcome home Linda and a speedy recovery to you." One fan said: "I'm so pleased she’s coming home. You are just the best Rylan. Sending huge hugs." Another penned: "Oh this is great news. Safe journey home."

The update comes nearly a week after Rylan – who hosts BBC Radio 2 – revealed his mum's fall and how she would be needing surgery.

"So unfortunately I took my mum away on her first holiday in a good few years and sadly she's had quite a bad fall, resulting in her having to have surgery out here," he shared. "She's not in the best health with her other conditions and this has made it more complicated."

The TV star added: "My priority at the moment is my mum. Cheers Scott for covering me at Radio 2 and Thanks to the people out here that have sent their well wishes. Praying for a successful surgery and a quick recovery. Will update you on mummy. Linda as and when I can x."

Over the years Rylan has been open about his mum's health battles. He previously shared that Linda has Crohn's disease, a long-term condition that causes inflammation of the digestive system.

Rylan explained his mum Linda contracted sepsis following a nasty flare-up of the disease. Speaking of the upsetting time, the former X Factor star recalled his mum not being able to make it to watch him perform in live shows. "She only managed to get to one live show," he said on Loose Women. "That was quite upsetting for her to see that."