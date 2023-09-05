Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's latest update following hospital emergency

The Kardashian reality star is expecting her first child with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has recently returned home following a brief hospital visit and is feeling better, according to People.

The 44-year-old reality star, who is currently pregnant and eagerly anticipating the arrival of her baby with husband Travis Barker, found herself at the center of attention as she departed a Los Angeles-area hospital alongside Travis.

News broke as Travis' band, Blink-182, announced the postponement of European tour dates due to an 'urgent family matter' that required his immediate attention.

While the specifics of the situation remain undisclosed, Kourtney, who publicly shared her pregnancy journey in June, was seen leaving the hospital with Travis on Sunday.

© Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

© Getty Images Alabama Barker and her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian

Despite the buzz, it is clear that she has not yet given birth, as her baby bump was visible as she departed.

The couple, captured leaving the hospital on Friday, appeared united and supportive as they stepped into a gleaming black Range Rover.

Kourtney sported a silver maternity top and matching trousers, embodying her signature style even during these private moments.

The couple has yet to publicly reveal Kourtney's due date, maintaining an element of surprise that keeps fans eagerly guessing.

Travis Barker, a renowned musician and husband to Kourtney, remains devoted to his family amidst his busy career.

© Getty Kourtney and Travis looking every inch the happy couple

Recently, he cryptically shared images of the prayer room at the Glasgow Airport, hinting at his emotional state during the challenging time.

The couple's connection and support for each other are evident, as they navigate both their personal lives and public roles.

Kourtney Kardashian's journey to motherhood has been marked by both challenges and moments of pure joy.

Her candidness about her experiences resonates with many, as she openly discussed her struggles with IVF.

© Instagram / @kourtneykardash Kourtney has been very open about her pregnancy journey

In a 2022 episode of her reality show, The Kardashians, Kourtney shared her difficult experience with IVF, which had led to health issues including depression. She spoke about the impact of the medications, revealing that they had pushed her into menopause and disrupted her emotional well-being.

Reflecting on her journey, Kourtney expressed her belief in embracing happiness and focusing on being a good parent to her children.

Kourtney is already a mom to three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, shared with former partner Scott Disick.

She chose to pause her IVF treatments months before her wedding to Travis, prioritizing their union and celebrating their love, with Kourtney sharing: "We are just embracing that whatever is meant to be will be."

In the midst of personal challenges, Kourtney's story also highlights the importance of family support. Travis Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, confirmed the safety and well-being of the children they share together.

The former couple has navigated co-parenting, fostering a supportive environment for their children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17