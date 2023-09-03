Pauley Perrette makes rare comment about near-death health crisis as she marks emotional milestone

Pauley Perrette is grateful to be alive, and that she has left behind what was once a debilitating, near-death health crisis.

The former NCIS actress, 54, suffered from a massive stroke in 2021, three years after she left the beloved role of Abby Sciutto on NCIS.

The star has since fully recovered her health, and as she marks the two-year anniversary of the scary incident, she is honoring the milestone.

WATCH: Pauley Perrette's impassioned message for Pride month

Pauley took to Instagram September 2nd to commemorate the anniversary, sharing a colorful doodle of herself – signature rainbow hair included – and writing: "Today is my 2nd Re-Birthday!"

She continued: "2 years ago today, I had a massive stroke," adding: "2 years ago today I survived. THANKS GOD!!!"

Her fans were quick to honor the major milestone with congratulatory messages in the comments section under the post, with one fan writing: "I'm so thankful you are here, thank you Lord!!!!" as others added: "I'm grateful too. The world needs more people like you," and: "Thank goodness you did. You are so loved," as well as: "Happy ReBirthday! The world is such a better place with you in it!"

Pauley first revealed she had suffered from a stroke last year on the first anniversary of it, taking to X, formerly known as Twitter and writing: "It's 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stroke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy, and then Cousin Wayne."

MORE: Pauley Perrette makes comeback in rare glimpse of night out following acting retirement

MORE: Where the stars who left NCIS are now: Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette and more

She added: "Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I've been given so far… And still so grateful, still so full of faith, and STILL HERE!"

© Getty Pauley starred on NCIS from 2003 to 2018

Pauley also noted the multiple health scares and tragedies she's faced in recent years, including being hospitalized for a hair dye allergy in 2014, getting attacked by a homeless person, and she also revealed she is a domestic violence and rape survivor.

MORE: NCIS: What are Mark Harmon, Pauley Perrette and more's net worths?

© Getty She has largely retired from acting

Giving an update to People last year, she said: "I am doing great and am super healthy now," adding: "I want to thank everyone for their concern and take this opportunity to really plead for everyone to educate themselves on the signs of a stroke and the importance of getting medical help immediately."

She also maintained: "Also that you can have a stroke AT ANY AGE, which I did not know. Teenagers can have a stroke… Let's all learn from this and take good care of ourselves and others."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.