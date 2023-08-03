Miranda Lambert shares shirtless snap of husband as she reveals summer plans

Country Barbie and Ken! Miranda Lambert has been rocking neon pink and skimpy bikinis this summer as revealed when she gave fans a look into the past few weeks.

In a carousel of pictures shared on social media, Miranda revealed she had been out on the lake with husband Brandon McLoughlin, who has been wearing neon shorts and bold yellow tanks, and spending time with her beloved pets.

In one snap Miranda and Brandon pose for a selfie with big smiles on their faces, and in another Brandon poses poolside, shirtless, for his wife. In a third picture, he appears to be next to a grill outside their camper van, wearing a fluorescent yellow tank and cargo shorts, holding a beer.

"Summer so far," the country star captioned the post including a sun, bikini and wave emojis.

© Instagram Miranda and Brandon out on the lake

"Love how you embrace a relatively simple life your fans can relate to," commented one fan as another quipped: "Honestly your hubby should have played Ken!!"

Five of the pictures featured her pet pooches but the post comes a week after Miranda delivered a poignant tribute to her much-loved Great Pyrenees, Thelma, who sadly passed away. The award-winning singer-songwriter adopted Thelma eight years ago, and Miranda shared her fond memories of Thelma in an emotional Instagram post.

"May 1 , 2016 I adopted 2 beautiful Great Pyrenees named Thelma and Louise to watch over one of my happiest places on earth. My farm outside of Nashville," she wrote before detailing the significant bond she developed with Thelma during a 10-hour bus drive from Dallas to Nashville, confessing: "I fell in love with them."

Despite her grief, Miranda also took the opportunity to celebrate Thelma's free-spirited life, stating: "She lived the last 8 years with no fences, just freedom to do what she did best. Love and protect."

© Instagram Miranda posted pictures with her beloved pets as well

Miranda also revealed Louise, Thelma's canine partner-in-crime, has now stepped down from her farm duties, and thanked her farm managers, Julia and Tommy, expressing her gratitude by saying: "Thank you to my friends and farm managers Julia and Tommy for taking such good care of her and everyone of my fur babies and loving them like they are your own."