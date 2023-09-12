Jennifer Garner’s rarely-seen little sister could be her twin in sweet photo

Over the weekend, Jennifer Garner visited her home state of West Virginia, sharing photos of her family including her nephew, father, mom and sister, Susannah.

51-year-old Jen posted a sweet photo of herself and Susannah cuddling up to one another, writing: "I can’t imagine life without my little sister, Susannah," adding that they missed their older sister, Melissa.

Another adorable photo in Jen's carousel sees her holding hands with her mom, Patricia, with fans delighted by the display of affection.

"No place like home! Glad you were able to pack so much in. Especially a walk with mama holding hands. My favorite," one wrote, while another added: "Love that you are holding hands with your mama."

A third commented: "The picture of you and your mama," accompanied by a series of heart emojis.

Jennifer's photo of herself hugging her nephew delighted fans too, with one commenting: "I think your nephew resembles you a lot!!!"

Other fans were excited to see Jennifer, who is mom to Violet Anne, 17, Seraphina Rose, 13, and Samuel, 11, visit her home state. "I'm like you, I haven't lived in WV for decades, but it's always 'home' for me," one said, with another simply writing: "Home sweet home."

The actress only managed to spend 36 hours in West Virginia, before heading back to her LA abode, which she is renting while she waits for construction to be completed on her forever home in Brentwood.

Jennifer has been living in her rental since 2019 while her $7.9 million home she is building from scratch is being built. Her rental is a lovely place to be, though.

The Pacific Palisades property boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as an office/library, a gym with sauna, a billiards/games room, and a swimming pool and spa.

It also has a home cinema and a climate-controlled wine cellar and wine-tasting room – how lovely!

Despite her lavish surroundings, Jennifer is always praised for how down to earth she is, with comments piling in on each Instagram post, noting that she seems super relaxed.

"Just love how you're so down to earth," one fan said, with another agreeing: "I wanna be Jen’s family. She’s so wholesome. I love her."

We're happy Jen was able to take some time out to spend the weekend with her family and can't wait to see her next update!

