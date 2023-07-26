Radiant Jennifer Garner shares glimpse inside lavish LA home with her three children

The Last Thing He Told Me star Jennifer looked radiant while showcasing her stunning bathroom at home with her kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

Jennifer Garner offered a rare glimpse inside her modern bathroom at the Los Angeles family home she shares with her children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, ten.

The Last Thing He Told Me star, who co-parents her three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, looked radiant as she posed against the backdrop of her ultra-stylish abode. The 51-year-old beauty went makeup-free in the video, showcasing her go-to air-drying routine for natural, tousled hair.

The gorgeous bathroom featured a spacious grey marble shower with brass fixtures including a rainfall shower.

The room was filled with natural light, revealing high ceilings with exposed wooden beams and wooden flooring, as well as dove grey cabinets.

A picture frame and a basket of peach-colored roses could be seen on display, while the shower boasted built-in storage with neatly displayed toiletries.

In the mirror's reflection, green ivy could be seen trailing over the opposite wall, bringing a boho chic vibe to the room. We wouldn't expect anything less than property perfection from Jennifer!

The Hollywood favorite captioned her post: "For anyone who likes to let their hair air dry! has our no-effort solution: Virtue Purifying Leave-In Conditioner for lightweight hydration and detangling, Virtue 6-In-1 Styler for texture and protection from the elements— and both of them packed with Alpha Keratin 60ku for the extra boost of nourishment our hair deserves. Just apply post shower and GO! Say goodbye to your hair dryer and hello to a great hair day."

The Alias star's followers were loving the video, praising Jennifer for being a positive role model for women, as well as complimenting her chic bathroom design.

One fan penned: "Living proof you don’t need makeup to look great," while another wrote: "Always good looking Jennifer," and a third enthused: "I love your bathroom design".

As impressive as the interior is, Jennifer's bathroom video appears to be taken inside her rental home, where she has been living since 2019 while the $7.9 million home she is building from scratch in Brentwood is being constructed.

The Pacific Palisades property boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as an office/library, a gym with sauna, a billiards/games room, and a swimming pool and spa.

Jennifer lives in a rental property with her children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

It also houses its very own home cinema and a climate-controlled wine cellar and wine-tasting room.

Jennifer co-parents her three kids with her ex Ben, who is now married to Jennifer Lopez.

The pair were set to live near one another, but the Batman actor put his bachelor pad on the market for $30 million following his wedding to the On The Floor singer last year.