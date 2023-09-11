Steph McGovern shares details of incredible family first in rare update

Steph McGovern has shared a rare glimpse inside her latest family holiday with her mystery partner and their little daughter.

Over on Instagram, the TV star, 41, uploaded a delightful montage of video clips and snapshots from their first campervan adventure.

WATCH: Steph McGovern opens up about the birth of her baby

Amongst the snapshots, Steph included a plethora of joyous selfies, in addition to numerous images of the stunning Northumberland countryside and a string of breathtaking sunset shots.

The star, who is incredibly private about her family life, concealed her partner's identity with a purple heart emoji. Steph is thought to be dating a TV executive and together the couple are doting parents to their little girl whom Steph welcomed into the world back in November 2019.

© Instagram Steph appeared in high spirits

Opening up about her decision to protect her family's privacy, Steph previously told the Express: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them. My daughter has no choice and my partner's not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinions of others."

Whilst Steph chose not to share any photos of her loved ones, she did share a glimpse inside their family getaway in her Instagram caption.

Alongside the snaps, she penned: "Our first family campervan adventure! [van emoji]. We stayed on a brilliant site on the Northumberland coast, up by Holy Island called @barnatbeal. The views and facilities are fab. Plus, they had a lovely cafe/bar."

© Instagram The TV star flashed a peace sign

She went on to say: "Despite my mates/family all expecting us not to last the night, we did it! [laughing face emoji]. The weather helped. Oh, and thanks to the lad at the petrol station who explained where the fuel went. The one quite major question I forgot to ask when I bought the van."

Fans and friends were quick to inundate the comments section with thoughtful messages. "Well this looks fantastic," wrote one, while another noted: "Heaven [red heart emoji] Nothing better!"

© Instagram The presenter shared a glimpse inside her family trip

A third gushed: "Welcome to the club! Such great adventures. Looks awesome!" and a fourth sweetly added: "I love camping on every level, it's given me and both my boys such memories and peace at times we needed it… It's the small things that matter, your family are going to have such memories to cherish Steph."

Steph's rare family update comes after she shared details of her latest career change. Back in August, the busy mother-of-one took to her Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes photo from her new podcast with her former BBC colleague, Robert Peston.

© Getty Steph is a mother-of-one

The image, which was taken at a podcast recording studio, showed two empty chairs with microphones in front of them, and in the background, there was a photo of the pair accompanied by the words: "The Rest is Money".

Steph captioned the picture: "The stage is set. @therestismoney. New podcast. Out later today!" The presenter added in a smaller font: (I'm so nervous!)".

© Getty The star is set to launch a new podcast

The podcast sees Steph return to her roots as a business presenter as she teams up with ITV's political editor to talk about the economy in an entertaining, accessible way.