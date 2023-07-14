Geri Horner supported by husband Christian as she makes major announcement

Geri Horner rose to mega-fame as part of the Spice Girls, but outside of music she also has a successful acting and writing career, publishing a series of children's books back in 2008.

Last year, the 50-year-old confirmed a new book deal that would see her penning a young adult novel, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen. And on Friday she made a major announcement surrounding her project. The star took to Instagram to show off the jaw-dropping cover, which featured a school building and an image of the protagonist, who looked to be the spitting image of her own daughter, Bluebell.

Sharing her excitement in the caption, Geri said: "I can't wait for you to discover my novel Rosie Frost & the Falcon Queen - here's a first glimpse of the UK cover. #RosieFrost is out on October 3rd. Follow the link in my bio to pre-order now!"

Followers were quick to inundate the star with support, especially her husband Christian who sweetly replied: "We're all so proud that all your hard work now becomes a reality x," while celebrity friend Bear Grylls posted: "Well done you Geri!"

A third follower penned: "Rosie Frost looks just like Bluebell," and a fourth said: "I'm going to have to read this just because it's Geri," while a fifth wrote: "As a mum of a young daughter I'm excited to hear of a new story with a female protagonist. Can't wait to dive in."

Geri revealed her book deal news last October, and announced the plot of her book which "follows the titular character (Rosie Frost) who travels to a mysterious island home filled with "extraordinary teenagers and [is] also a sanctuary for endangered creatures".

Speaking about the series, Geri explained: "Rosie Frost has lived in my heart for a long time and this feels just the right moment to introduce her to the word. I hope her strength in the face of adversity and path to believing in herself inspire young readers across the globe to find their own strength and power as they face challenges in their own lives."

Geri and Christian celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary back in May, and to mark the special occasion the duo shared a selection of photos from their big day, including one that previously hadn't been seen.

One photo showed Christian looking at his blushing bride, and he couldn't have looked happier in the stunning black-and-white photo. Geri was stood in an elegant bridal gown with her veil still on, while Christian was dapper in his tuxedo.

"Happy anniversary! 8 years later… And I love you even more @christianhorner [heart emoji]," the Spice Girls star wrote in her caption, while the Formula One boss added: "Happy 8th Wedding Anniversary to my beautiful and incredible wife @therealgerihalliwell. xxx."

Fans of the pair rushed to post comments, with one writing: "Much happiness to you! The main thing is that you are happy Geri." Another said: "You're an elegant couple." A third post read: "Lovely to see you happy, Geri. We love you."