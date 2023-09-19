Taylor Swift drops biggest hint yet about long-awaited 'Taylor's Version' release

Taylor is set to drop 1989 (Taylor's Version) in this October, two weeks after The Eras Tour film comes out

Taylor Swift is feeding into mania surrounding the upcoming release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) as much as possible, and just dropped the biggest hint about the rerecording yet.

The singer, 33, took to her Instagram to share a cryptic 14 second video that teased the five promised "From the Vault" tracks from the album.

The small clip could be interpreted in two ways: they could represent the first letters from each of the five tracks, or spell out the name of one individual song.

VIDEO: Taylor Swift's 'Taylor's Version' re-recordings explained

The letters that emerge are "T, S, U, L" and an exclamation mark, which could be the starting five letters or indicate a name like "Lust!"

She captioned her video with a reference to the 1989 song "Blank Space," writing: "You can tell me when the *search* is over… if the high was worth the pain."

Either way, social media is already abuzz with conversation surrounding the drop, with people sharing comments like: "Not now sweetie, mommy is solving 33 million puzzles for Taylor Swift," and: "MAMY THE VAULT!!!"

Taylor announced last month during the final Eras Tour show at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium that 1989 (Taylor's Version) would be the next to drop, coming on October 27, the ninth anniversary of its original release in 2014.

The album will feature a whopping total of 21 tracks, including the 16 original songs and five of the "From the Vault" tracks, with the Tangerine Edition sporting a sixth bonus track.

FOR CONTEXT: Taylor Swift's feud with Scooter Braun, 'Taylor's Version' recordings explained

Speculation for the upcoming songs has been intense, with many throwing out several theories regarding what (or who…) the songs could be about and who she might recruit as featured artists.

© Getty Images The singer made her most recent appearance at the 2023 MTV VMAs

The only albums left to receive the "Taylor's Version" treatment now are her 2006 self-titled debut, and 2017's Reputation, although we might have more of an idea on that front.

Ed Sheeran, 32, spoke with Andy Cohen on his Deep & Shallow podcast about whether he'd been called in to re-record his verse on "End Game," the Reputation diss track also co-featuring Future.

TRENDING: Taylor Swift's unique connection to Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce, the brother of rumored new love interest Travis Kelce

The English singer-songwriter confirmed, however, that he hadn't been asked to step into the recording booth just yet, telling Andy: "No, I haven't."

© Getty Images 1989 will be the fourth of Taylor's albums to be re-released

He continued: "No. No. But 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the next one coming out. That's the next one."

READ: Why Taylor Swift was 'sobbing' after gifting Eras Tour crew over $55million: here's the incredible story

Ed gushed about his friendship with Taylor, having also featured on her songs "Everything Has Changed" (from 2012's Red), and "Run (Taylor's Version) [From the Vault]" (on the 2021 Red re-release).

© Getty Images Her collaborator Ed Sheeran recently revealed that work on the Reputation re-release hadn't started yet

He discussed wanting to attend her sold out tour, but bemoaned the fact that he would be performing on several of the same dates on his – (Subtract) Tour. "I would love to go and see Taylor's show, but we're all playing on the same dates every single weekend," he said. "I think there's a chance next year when she's in the UK…"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.