Taylor Swift's unique connection to Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce, the brother of rumored new love interest Travis Kelce

Chiefs' player Travis and Taylor reportedly had been seeing each other for some weeks

Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce has joked that he "cannot comment" on reports that his brother, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, is dating Taylor Swift – but at least there would be no shortage of conversation between the three if the rumors are true.

Taylor is a long-time fan of NFL team the Philadelphia Eagles, having grown up outside the city as a child before she moved to Nashville as a young teen.

© Michael Owens Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles

During her Eras Tour concert in the city, she also confirmed that the lyrics, "With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door" – from her song 'Gold Rush,' off of 2020 album Evermore – is about the football team and not the band.

"I did see the debate about, I have a lyric that says, 'With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door,' and I saw people wondering if it was the band Eagles or the team the Eagles, and I love the band but, come on, I am from Philly of course it's the team," she told screaming fans.

© Lisa Lake/TAS23 Taylor Swift performs onstage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Jason was a sixth round pick for the Eagles in the 2011 NFL Draft, and has played for the team ever since. He also helped the team win the 2017 Super Bowl championship.

Speaking on Thursday September 14 after his team beat the Minnesota Vikings, Jason was asked by retired NFL star Tony Gonzalez to address speculation that Travis and Taylor were dating.

“I’ve seen these rumors. I cannot comment," Jason said, in the video you can watch below, adding: “Ever since Catching Kelce everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life. I don’t really know what’s going on there, but I know Travis is having fun and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

Jason Kelce comments on romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Catching Kelce was a short-lived reality show in which Travis dated multiple women in the hopes of finding the one.

Travis, 33, was in a relationship with social media influencer Kayla Nicole for five years, before they split in 2022 amid a cloud of cheating allegations.

In 2023, he sparked rumors of a romance with Taylor when he revealed he had tried to give the singer his phone number via a friendship bracelet when he attended her tour during the summer.

Speaking on an episode of the podcast he hosts with Jason, New Heights, Travis then shared that his attempts were unsuccessful because he could not speak to her as she was saving her voice for the show.

© Jason Miller Travis Kelce hosted his own dating reality show in the early 2010s

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Travis said, adding: “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

But this past week it emerged that Taylor may have taken him up on the approach, with reports alleging that the two had been spending time together in New York City.

© Jeff Kravitz Taylor won nine VMAs at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

It comes after a whirlwind year for Taylor, 33, as she embarked on her record-breaking world tour, her first in five years, and confirmed she had ended her long term relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn.

They had been together for almost seven years, but after Joe was not seen at any of the early tour dates, it emerged that they had split several months prior.

Weeks after the news of their split shocked her fans, she began publicly dating The 1975's Matty Healy, but after less than a month it was confirmed that they had called it quits.

© Hector Vivas/TAS23 The Eras Tour will soon travel to South America and Europe

In July, she confirmed she was single and an "independent girlie" as she shared pictures of her Fourth of July celebrations.

"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," wrote the Anti-Hero singer, referencing that the majority of the women in the picture are single.

In the pictures were Selena Gomez, Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, Ashley Avignone and Sydney Ness, who all posed in swimwear as they partied at Taylor's Rhode Island home.