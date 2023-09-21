Heather Rae Young makes surprising family admission about Christina Hall's ex Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young makes having a blended family look easy, regularly sharing insights into her relationship with her step-children, Taylor and Brayden, who are the kids of her husband Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

So it came as a surprise on Wednesday when the Selling Sunset star revealed that her relationship with Tarek isn't always easy.

Speaking about meeting her husband, Heather said: "I didn't meet Tarek until I was 31 and I didn't have Tristan until I was 35," reassuring her fans not to rush into marriage.

© Getty Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa share one son, Tristan

"Don't rush into marriage because relationships are work. They take a lot of energy every single day. You wanna marry your best friend, someone you can share everything with and not be annoyed by them. Don't settle, wait for your soulmate." Watch Heather's passionate message below.

WATCH: Heather Rae El Moussa shares insight into her marriage

The 36-year-old also gave an insight into how she's parenting her baby son Tristan, explaining: "I am plant-based, but I am not raising Tristan vegan, he can make his own choice when he gets older."

Heather has a close relationship with Tarek's kids, who he shares with Christina Hall, even taking their 12-year-old daughter Taylor to see Gwen Stefani live in August. After sharing photos from their girl's night, fans obsessed with their close bond.

© Instagram Heather Rae El Moussa posing with Tarek El Moussa, his daughter with Christina Hall, Taylor ,and a friend of hers ahead of a Gwen Stefani concert.

"The girls look adorable!" one commented, while another added: "You look amazing. Motherhood suits you."

The real estate star celebrated her relationship with her stepchildren in a birthday Instagram post, writing: "The best gifts… my beautiful baby boy, my amazing husband & Tay & Bray, you make life full."

Fans loved her sweet dedication to her family, writing: "I love how much of a good mama you are to all the kids!!" and: "You’re doing such an amazing job being a mother, wife, and everything in between, blessings to you!"

Heather also took to Instagram to thank her husband for allowing her to be a part of Taylor and Brayden's lives, writing: "Thank you for making me a step mama & now mamma to our beautiful son. They adore you. We all do."

Sharing her excitement about watching her son bond with her step kids, Heather wrote of Brayden: "His bond with Tristan is something that warms my heart and I can't wait to watch them grow up together and be best friends. I love this boy so much and couldn't be luckier to be his bonus mama."

