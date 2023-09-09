Christina Hall reveals 'best investment' she and Josh Hall made fror her kids - see the video

Christina Hall has shared an adorable video of her two youngest sons bonding on a large trampoline, and joked it was the "best investment" she and husband Josh Hall had made.

In the video Hudson, who just turned four, could be seen chasing his older brother, seven-year-old Brayden around the trampoline, while Christina, who was filming the moment on her phone, was enjoying the September sunshine while listening to Taylor Swift.

"Best investment for wearing out the boys," Christina captioned the video, which you can watch below.

Christina, 40, confirmed her wedding to Josh in April 2022; they began dating in March 2021. She is mom to Hudson, who she welcomed with Ant Anstead, and during her marriage to Tarek El-Moussa she gave birth to Brayden and 12-year-old daughter Taylor.

With Josh the mom-of-three launched Unbroken Productions, which – along with Nancy Glass’s Glass Entertainment Group – produces her hit HGTV shows Christina in the Country as well as Christina on the Coast.

Earlier in 2023 she also announced they were adding to their slate with a new series called Coastal Crazy Rich Agents, which features real estate mogul Keven Stirdiv, a former pro-skateboarder, and his family as they run their agency in Orange County.

Josh began working with Christina on her HGTV shows in 2022 and as season four of Christina on the Coast came to an end, he praised her work ethic, and revealed how she motivates him to work harder as well.

"Well, that’s an official wrap on Christina on the Coast season 4 with the season finale tonight at 9pm on @hgtv & @streamonmax." he captioned the carousel of pictures that took fans behind the scenes of the show.

The pictures included the pair posing for selfies with crew on the show, as well as some moments that were caught by cameras including Christina and Josh in their swimwear stepping into a hot tub, and Christina's daughter sitting with them around a table filming.

"Christina has been doing these shows a long time now and I definitely consider her a trailblazer. No one works harder than this woman and she motivates me to work just as hard building all that we can in this one life. Joining forces with her and the team had its highs and lows," he continued.

"There is so much work and life balance that goes into these shows that takes an army, but in the end, I think I speak for all involved that we are all very proud of what we accomplished and what we have in store for season 5. It’s only going to get better."

