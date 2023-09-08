Who is Brett Eldredge dating and has he found 'The One'?

Country music star Brett Eldredge has kept his love life out of the spotlight but who is he dating and has he found 'The One'?

Brett Eldredge has earned himself legions of loyal fans from his long-running career as a country music sensation, but away from the stage, does the singer have someone special in his life?

While he's happy to put himself front and center to perform, his personal life remains out of the spotlight, and fans are intrigued to know if he has a partner.

Here is what Brett has said about his love life, finding 'The One' and those whispers about dating Kelly Clarkson.

WATCH: Brett Eldredge addresses fans from his home after contracting COVID-19

Who is Brett Eldredge?

Brett is a successful American country music singer, songwriter and record producer who has produced hits such as 'Love Someone' and 'In Case You Didn't Know'.

© Getty Kelly and Brett worked together and sparked reports of a romance

He is from Paris, Illinois, but made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2010, after which he began writing songs in Nashville and he landed a record contract. He's not looked back since.

Is Brett Eldredge married?

With his fame, fortune and easy-going personality, Brett is a catch. However, at the age of 37, he's yet to settle down and tie the knot.

He has never been married, but hopes that a walk down the aisle is in his future.

© Anna Webber Brett is single but optimistic about finding 'the one'

Who has Brett Eldredge dated?

Brett has been linked to a number of famous women including Victoria's Secret model Rachel Hilbert who he briefly dated after she appeared in the music video for his song 'Lose My Mind'.

They made several public appearances together, but it ultimately didn't last. He was reported to be in a relationship with Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson too.

© Getty Images Brett Eldredge briefly dated Rachel Hilbert

However, she dispelled the reports and said that they had a great time shooting his music video 'The Long Way' but they were just friends.

Did Brett Eldredge date Kelly Clarkson?

Brett and Kelly made sweet music together in 2020 with their Christmas duet, 'Under the Mistletoe', sparking high hopes for a romance following her split from husband, Brandon Blackstock.

But Brett clarified in an interview with HELLO! that they were not an item. "Yeah, those always come," he said of the reports. "It's crazy but it's just people I love to make music with."

© getty Kelly and Brett collaborated on Christmas song, Under the Mistletoe in 2020

On their collaboration, he added: "Kelly reached out about doing Under the Mistletoe and I'm a huge fan of hers. I remember seeing her in concert when she was on the American Idol tour after she had just won, and I was so in awe of the power of her voice and just the person she was.

"I couldn't believe I got to sing with her. The fact that [she] reached out was so cool."

What Brett Eldredge said about finding 'The One'

While it appears Brett is still single, he's hopeful about finding long-lasting love in the future. He told People: "I love my family and everything, but I don't have the person I will share my life with, exactly. But I'm very open to it and I'm getting closer by the day and I'm very optimistic."

