Gary Barlow sparks major fan reaction after candid holiday video

The former Take That member has been soaking up the sunshine…

Gary Barlow has certainly been living his best life this summer, and on Saturday, the pop star took to social media with a candid video of himself from a mystery sunny location.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 52-year-old was captured soaking in the rays as he shared an exciting announcement for his fans - who couldn't wait to share their reactions in the comments section. Find out what he said in the video below.

Gary Barlow sparks major fan reaction with holiday video

Gary looked more relaxed than ever as he sat in the sunshine in a grey vest and a pair of shorts, capturing the vibrant blue sky above him.

Captioning the post, he simply wrote a waving and sun emoji. Fans were quick to weigh in on the exciting announcement. One fan penned: "Love this. So excited for what's to come. Hope you had a great break. Looking amazing G xxx."

© Instagram Gary has been enjoying himself over the summer

A second added: "We really can't wait!! We desperately miss you a lot!" alongside a heart eyes emoji. Others couldn't believe how fabulous the former Take That star looked in his summer ensemble with another adding: "Hello Mr handsome!" alongside a heart eyes emoji.

This isn't the first holiday update fans have seen from the Shine singer as he also shared an ultra-rare photo alongside his beautiful wife Dawn, taken from their lavish summer break together.

Gary and Dawn were beaming

The loved-up couple were pictured swimming in a vast last soaked in sunshine - and they couldn't have looked happier. Dawn was photographed smiling at her husband whilst he shot a beaming smile straight at the camera.

Alongside the photo were the words: "Can't believe the holidays are almost over! [Shocked face emoji]."

© Getty The couple share three children together

Whilst there's no hiding his affection for his wife of 23 years, Gary does choose to keep his life with his beloved out of the limelight. Talking about why he made that decision in the early days of his career, he previously said: "We had to keep it quiet because none of the lads were allowed to officially have girlfriends in those days," he told MailOnline. "Dawn hates attention, so it was a big deal for her to date someone like me."

The pair first met in 1995 when Dawn was a backing dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour.

© Instagram Gary paid tribute to his family

The duo went on to become the proud parents of three children, welcoming their eldest child, son Daniel, in 2000, followed by Emily two years later. In 2009, their daughter Daisy was born. Sadly, their fourth child, daughter Poppy, was stillborn in 2012.

Whilst the family updates are few and far between they are always welcomed by Gary's adoring fans.

The latest saw Gary, Dawn, Daniel, and Daisy posing for a Father's Day photo together. Gary wrote: "Father's Day is the one day I think I'm allowed to post pics of the fam hey????"