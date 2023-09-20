Russell Brand's £3.3m 'chocolate box' cottage home with pregnant wife Laura and two children

Russell Brand has been trust back into the limelight due to very serious allegations of sexual assault and rape following an investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4.

The 48-year-old took to his YouTube channel to deny all accusations, a channel which has since been suspended from making money, and it appears to have been shot at his private home.

The comedian shares his home with his wife Laura and their two children, and here's everything you need to know about his cottage property…

The property purchase was made by the star in 2016, and it set him back a staggering £3.3 million.

It has been reported that Russell has renovated the home since moving in by adding a cinema and a swimming pool.

Outside, Russell has a huge log store, indicating the property has open fires inside, which is a common feature in traditional homes.

During a yoga class, the dad-of-two revealed a space inside the home featuring exposed beams, rustic brick walls and wooden floors.

A sound bath session featuring a giant gong saw Russell offer up another view of his private home, where one of the rooms has painted floorboards, a large paisley rug and muted walls. A glimpse of the home's ornate windows can be seen in the clip.

Prior to his countryside bolthole, the star owned a property in Hampstead, which he parted ways with in 2010 securing a sweet £2.3 million for the transaction. He has also lived in Los Angeles during his career but now seems firmly settled in the UK with his family.

Who is Russell Brand's wife?

Laura Brand, née Laura Gallacher, is the daughter of golfer Bernard Gallacher and the sister of sports commentator Kirsty Gallacher.

Laura is an author and published her first book, The Joy Journal, in 2020.

The pair married in 2017 and they have welcomed two children together, daughters Mabel and Peggy, who were born in 2016 and 2018 retrospectively. Laura is pregnant again, and their third child could be due before the year is out.

What has Russell Brand's ex Katy Perry said about the allegations?

Katy uploaded an Instagram post on Tuesday, but it made no reference to the allegations, and she's remained silent on the topic.

Prior to this, however, she has hinted in past interviews about knowing 'the truth' about Russell, but it has never been clarified exactly what she means by this.