DWTS' Jamie Lynn Spears admits to fears ahead of debut show as fans send support

Jamie Lynn Spears is gearing up for a new challenge as she puts herself to the test on the dance floor.

The former child actress and younger sister of Britney Spears is one of the celebrity contestants on this year's Dancing with the Stars, and admitted her nerves ahead of the first show on Tuesday September 26.

Jamie Lynn is partnered with pro dancer Alan Bersten, and posted a candid message on Instagram at the start of the week, alongside a series of photos and footage of her training ahead of the start date.

Alongside the pictures, she wrote: "HOLY [expletive], I’m gonna be dancing on LIVE television!!!! Tune into #DWTS tomorrow evening and DON’T FORGET to VOTE for me and my partner, Alan!! More voting info to come!!"

Fans were quick to send their support, with one writing: "Can't wait to watch you, I will be voting!" while another wrote: "You're going to be awesome." A third added: "You’re going to be awesome and I can’t wait to vote. I may have to give one to Jason since he’s one of my favorites, but the rest are yours!!!"

Jamie Lynn Spears admitted she was nervous ahead of the first DWTS

Jamie was announced as one of the celebrity contestants during Good Morning America's live show on September 12.

During the reveal on the morning ABC news show, Jamie revealed her hopes to go down a dress size through training, and revealed that her daughters were excited to watch her.

Britney Spears' sister is competing in the popular dance contest

Jamie looks like she's having a great time training with Alan, and the pair have already formed a close bond.

Earlier in the month, the Sweet Magnolias actress shared photos from her daughter Maddie's homecoming celebration, where Alan was present.

Jamie Lynn has been practicing ahead of the first DWTS episode

While it will be an exciting start to DWTS on Tuesday, the show will be tinged with sadness too, as it will be the first one following the death of long-time judge, Len Goodman.

The judging panel will be made up of long-running judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, while Derek Hough will be returning. This year, the show will be co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

© Getty Jamie Lynn Spears with her husband Jamie Watson - who will be cheering her on in the competition

Julianne was a dancer on the show for five seasons and has also served as a judge for five seasons, alongside a series of guest appearances. The popular dancer will be taking over Alfonso's previous role as she will interview celebrity contestants following their performances.

Speaking to Variety, Julianne shared: "It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of.

© Instagram Jamie Lynn with her family

"The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor.

The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season."

