Jamie Lynn Spears shares family reunion photos – and her daughter looks just like aunt Britney Spears

The Zoey 101 actress was announced as one of the new contestants on Dancing with the Stars

Jamie Lynn Spears is keeping the exciting family time going just days after it was announced that she would be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars season 32.

The actress, 32, took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share the most adorable photos of her daughter, Maddie, and the 15-year-old looked all grown up.

Maddie was all set for homecoming, and it looked like she was part of the homecoming court too, sporting two distinct outfits that showcased just how much she looked like her mom and her famous aunt, Britney Spears.

VIDEO: Jamie Lynn opens up about the rift between her and sister Britney

In the first shot, she wore a floral blue and white two-piece set with a matching top and mini skirt while holding a bouquet, even posing for photos with her date in front of the family's jaw-dropping Southern style home.

A second set of photos saw her look more and more like a young lady, dressed in a canary yellow tweed jacket and skirt set evocative of classic Chanel styles, adding a wide-brimmed hat to the mix.

Her younger sister, five-year-old Ivey, wore a black similarly inspired tweed jacket with a pair of shorts while posing with her sister and mom, who was dressed in a chic matching gray dress and jacket.

© Instagram Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie ready for homecoming in a photo shared on Instagram

It looked like the occasion called for a sweet family reunion as well, as Maddie and Ivey's grandparents were present as well, including Lynne Spears, Britney and Jamie Lynn's mom. She included a montage of the homecoming game and parade as well.

MORE: Sweet Magnolias' Jamie Lynn Spears' rollercoaster year filming show – involving sister Britney Spears

A few of Jamie Lynn's friends gushed over the teen and the sweet family moments with comments that read: "Maddie is so beautiful! Love all of these. Fun times. Can't wait for Ivey to tell us all about it," and: "Maddie is so beautiful! I know you are so proud of her!" as well as: "She is gorgeous! And that video is perfection!"

© Instagram Her mom Lynne Spears joined the family as well

Earlier in the week, Jamie Lynn was announced as the third contestant to join the cast of season 32 of D​WTS, with the rest of the 14 contestants announced on Wednesday on Good Morning America. She will be dancing with pro Alan Bersten, who has already established a close relationship with her family, and was even present at Maddie's homecoming celebration.

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears is a proud mom as daughter Maddie graduates to high school

She used her announcement to speak more about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, stating as well that she would be donating her salary from the show to the cause.

© Instagram Her DWTS partner Alan Bersten joined the family

"Decided to lace up my dancing shoes for a good reason," Jamie Lynn penned. "I was offered an opportunity that is completely out of the ordinary of something I would normally ever do.

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears celebrates exciting news about Sweet Magnolias in upbeat message

"But it's during a time where my community #SAG & #WGA are on strike & all of us members are unable to work until we have reached a fair resolution, so if I'm able to use this unique opportunity to bring more awareness and to donate the salary I get for dancing each week back to the community who has given me so much, then it's the least I can do."

© Instagram Jamie Lynn pledged to donate her DWTS salary to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.