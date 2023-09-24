Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make first appearance together in locker room footage that makes fans go wild

The "Blank Space" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been linked together since July

Things between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have finally reached a fever pitch as it looks like the singer has shut down all the speculation about whether she's in the football player's corner.

The 33-year-old singer was seen walking alongside Travis in the locker room. A video shared on the platform X, formerly know as Twitter, shows the rumored couple walking alongside one another.

Taylor is seen smiling and looking happy to be in Travis' company.



Earlier in the evening, she was also seen cheering on the tight end at a Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Social media posts from the NFL and FOX show Taylor screaming and enthusiastically jumping along with the crowd while sitting in the 33-year-old's NFL suite beside his mom, Donna Kelce.

She even wore a red varsity jacket in honor of Travis and his team, finally asserting that all of Travis' statements about inviting her to a game came true.

It all began back in July, when Travis and his brother Jason joked on their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce that he lost his shot at giving the singer a personalized friendship bracelet with his number on it when he went to see her on tour.

His attempt, however, was hindered by Taylor's strictly maintained backstage area, a rule that can't be bent even for the biggest of NFL stars.

Travis said: "I was disheartened that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings."

He further admitted feeling "a little butthurt" that he wasn't able to hand her the special bracelet, adding: "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Since then, rumors began to swirl that the two eventually did exchange numbers and were texting back and forth, although it seemed like it was "nothing serious."

© Getty Images Taylor seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs

Last week, Jason, 35, told 94WIP Sports Radio when asked about the saga: "It's hard to answer because I don't know a lot about what's happening in Travis' love life."

It seemed like he then confirmed their romance when he said: "I think they're doing great," and added: I think it's all one hundred percent true. I hope this thing goes the mile." He then joked: "No, I'm joking. I don't know what's happening."

All the attention has been on the "Cruel Summer" singer's love life ever since her split from Joe Alwyn earlier this year after six years together, her longest relationship in the public eye following a string of highly publicized romances.

Since then, she was briefly linked with The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy and now Travis, although it seems like she's having the time of her life either way between The Eras Tour, its upcoming cinematic version, and her dominance at the latest MTV Video Music Awards.

© Getty Images Travis and his brother Jason have both offered their two cents as well

